TubaChristmas will take a year off due to COVID-19

The popular annual TubaChristmas concert will not be held this December, organizers say.

According to a press release, the all-brass holiday ensemble is taking a year off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers Bob Fisher and Jeff Kirkpatrick said in a statement the hope is to bring back the concert next year and perform in the Principal Pavilion performance center, which is expected to be constructed at Southbridge Mall's north wing.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.