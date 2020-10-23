 Skip to main content
TubaChristmas will take a year off due to COVID-19
TubaChristmas will take a year off due to COVID-19

Tuba Christmas 15

The 32nd annual TubaChristmas was held Saturday at the Southbridge Mall featuring dozens of tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players playing Christmas tunes to a large audience in the mall's center court.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

The popular annual TubaChristmas concert will not be held this December, organizers say.

According to a press release, the all-brass holiday ensemble is taking a year off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers Bob Fisher and Jeff Kirkpatrick said in a statement the hope is to bring back the concert next year and perform in the Principal Pavilion performance center, which is expected to be constructed at Southbridge Mall's north wing.

Mason City receives $375,000 grant for performing arts pavilion

