TubaChristmas will take a year off due to COVID-19

The 32nd annual TubaChristmas was held Saturday at the Southbridge Mall featuring dozens of tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players playing Christmas tunes to a large audience in the mall's center court.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
The popular annual TubaChristmas concert will not be held this December, organizers say.
According to a press release, the all-brass holiday ensemble is taking a year off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers Bob Fisher and Jeff Kirkpatrick said in a statement the hope is to bring back the concert next year and perform in the Principal Pavilion performance center, which is expected to be constructed at Southbridge Mall's north wing.
