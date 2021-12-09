 Skip to main content
Toot your horn: TubaChristmas returns to Mason City on Saturday

Strike up the band this Saturday by taking part of TubaChristmas in Mason City.

TubaChristmas, which began in Mason City in 1985, is a holiday concert comprised only of brass instruments, with 50 to 100 musicians spanning a wide range of ages and experience levels, participating annually.

"First of all, any age, any level of experience (can play)," said TubaChristmas coordinator Bob Fisher. "If people think they can't play worth a darn, we still want them to come because we want them to enjoy the experience." 

Fisher played in his first TubaChristmas back in the late 1980s, and became the coordinator for the event after the founder, Al Zook, passed away in 2008.

Bob Fisher - TubaChristmas

TubaChristmas coordinator Bob Fisher stands with his euphonium in the Principal Pavilion on Southbridge Mall's north wing. T

Fisher said the event has always been one of the biggest days of the year at Southbridge Mall.

"People realize that this is a unique experience that we have, especially with the musical heritage that we have in this town," said Fisher.

Conductor Jeff Kirkpatrick and Fisher both said what makes TubaChristmas special is the sound the brass instruments make when playing together. "It's kind of a warmer sound that people just seem to flock to," said Fisher.

Performer Kevin Schultz, who started as just a spectator of TubaChristmas, was struck by inspiration, bought a baritone off of eBay, and taught himself how to play. Schultz said that he has since purchased a 1937 sousaphone which he now plays at the event.

Tuba Christmas 14

A photo from the 32nd annual TubaChristmas in 2017 at the Southbridge Mall featuring dozens of tuba, sousaphone, euphonium and baritone players playing Christmas tunes to a large audience in the mall's center court.

Like many gatherings and concerts last year, TubaChristmas was cancelled due to the pandemic. Schultz, who will be performing his 12th concert this year, is looking forward to come back.

"TubaChristmas is my one-time-a-year event that I get to play my sousaphone, and I really missed it in 2020," said Schultz. 

"My old baritone will also be making a return appearance this year, as my nephew from Ankeny plays it with his son who plays euphonium," said Schultz.

Any tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone player who wants to participate is asked to attend rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Mason City High School band room. Registration will be at 10 a.m. and rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. The cost of registration and participation are free.

Both Kirkpatrick and Fisher said for those who want to join, but are nervous about participating, there's no need worry about it.

"New players need to be okay (in skill level.) They may not be able to play everything very well at first. It is just fine to just play along," said Kirkpatrick.

"If somebody has a horn and hasn't picked it up in a number years. Pick it up; join us," said Fisher.

Fisher said that being festive is also part of the tradition.

"People will put lights on (their instruments). They'll have a stocking hang off the front of their bell or the sousaphones always get a little crazy with how they decorate their instruments because obviously they have big, huge instruments," said Fisher. "People get into it."

The concert will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the new Principal Pavilion in Southbridge Mall.

"If you have never heard TubaChristmas, it really is something great to experience. It's a tremendous way to bring in the holiday season," said Kirkpatrick.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

