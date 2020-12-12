Tonic Sol-fa's virtual holiday tour features Mason City show

A Twin Cities a cappella group is returning to Mason City.

Virtually, that is.

Tonic Sol-fa, an Emmy Award-winning quartet, will be joined by Shaun Johnson and The Big Band Experience for the “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” virtual concert event at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday from The Music Man Square.

Johnson will host the 60-minute virtual concert featuring special guests; brand new songs from an unreleased, upcoming album; limited tour merchandise and an interactive Q-and-A with the audience.

A portion of the concert’s ticket proceeds will support local venues until Tonic Sol-fa can return to live performances in 2021.

Tonic Sol-fa began at St. John’s University in central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown and bass Jared Dove.

Together, the group reached national prominence with appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and in Newsweek magazine.

They’ve shared the stage with Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy and “Weird Al” Yankovic and were inducted in the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame alongside Prince.