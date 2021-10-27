 Skip to main content
The Wizard of Oz at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City on Oct. 29

Stebens Children's Theatre - Wizard of Oz -

Cast members of the Stebens Children's Theatre production of The Wizard of Oz pose in scene depicting the Kansas setting of the play.

“Just Follow the Yellow Brick Road”; good advice if there ever was some.  Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tinman on their journey as they seek a brain, courage, a heart and a home. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Costs $13 for adults; $10 for 18 years and under. Other shows on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. then Oct. 31 will have a afternoon performance at 1 p.m.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

