The Winter Dance Party returns to Clear Lake

It is time to shake the dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for the return of the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake next week.

"We are very excited to have everybody back this year," said Surf Ballroom Executive Director Laurie Lietz. "It broke everyone's hearts to not have it last year."

The Winter Dance Party, which will be in its 43rd year, is a multiple day event that commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock 'n' roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time. The performers, along with pilot Roger Peterson, died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.

The party was held last year through a virtual event due to COVID-19. With the return of in-person festivities, people can expect to enjoy all the fun at the Surf Ballroom and a couple other locations.

Lietz says people are coming back to the Winter Dance Party from as far as the United Kingdom. She noted that some regular attendees will wait one more year before returning to the Surf Ballroom to show off their best 1940's or 50's apparel and dance moves.

This year, the big headliner is Don McLean kicking off his tour and celebrating the 50th anniversary of "American Pie," his song that pays tribute to "the day that music died." Lietz said McLean reached out to them to perform at the Surf Ballroom during 2020. "It is really great to have him back," said Lietz. "It is such an honor to have him reach out and to have him here."

Each year, the Winter Dance Party brings with it an extensive lineup of activities and entertainment for attendees to soak in some nostalgia and to sock-hop and boogie with friends and family.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Johnny Rogers Band at WDP Rock 'n Roll Grill (former Surf District Rock n' Roll Grill) - Dust off those saddle shoes and kick off Winter Dance party weekend with The Johnny Rodgers Band. Johnny will transport you back in time when you could go to your favorite malt shops with you favorite person and dance to your favorite bands. Admission is free and open to the general public.

Self Guided Memorial Site Tour - Take a self-guided tour to the farm field north of Clear Lake where the ill-fated airplane came to rest. Visitors are encouraged to dress in warm layers. A quarter mile walk is required. The outdoor memorial is located just under a half mile from the road along the fence row in a field. There is a large pair of black rimmed glasses marking the trail head on Gull Avenue. A map can be found on winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com/memorial-site/. Admission is free and the memorial site tour is daily.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Dance Lessons at the Surf Ballroom Dance Floor - Not sure how to dance? No worries. Take part in fifties style dance lessons hosted by instructors Amy Hopkins, Margaret Majerczyk and friends. Lessons are for both singles and couples. Admission is free for Winter Dance Party ticket holders and $5 to the general public.

Rockin' N Boppin' Record Show at Best Western Holiday Lodge - Three exhibit rooms packed with all eras and styles of recorded music including vinyl record albums, stereo equipment, memorabilia, posters, vintage clothing, photos and more. Admission is free and open to the general public. The show will run from noon to 6 p.m. The show will also be open on Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to close.

Happy Hour Sock Hop with DJ Randy Chesterman at WDP Rock 'n Roll Grill - Enjoy this free and open-to-the-public sock hop at 3 p.m. There will also be happy hours on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at the same time.

Ritchie Lee & The Fabulous 50's Band at WDP Rock 'n Roll Grill - Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's will take you back to the roots of rock 'n' roll history wrapped up into a high energy show. From Des Moines, Iowa, Richie Lee started out performing at a young age and has had the great opportunity in sharing the stage and opening up for many of the original rock 'n' roll greats. They recreate the music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis Presley, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran, the Beatles, and the Beach Boys…just to name a few. The show will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Don McLean's 50th Anniversary 'American Pie' World Tour at the Surf Ballroom - Tickets for this show have been sold out, but Lietz said those who are interested in attending to call the Surf Ballroom to see if there are tickets from last-minute cancelations. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

The Legends Lunch at Best Western Holiday Lodge - Previously known as the British Buddy Holly Society Luncheon, the Legends Lunch carries on all of the fun of this 38-year-old tradition. Admission is $30 per person and includes a buffet lunch and live entertainment. Advance reservations are required.

Johnny Rogers Band at WDP Rock 'N Roll Grill - Enjoy an encore performance from Johnny Rogers Band. Admission is free and open to the public. Performance starts at 1 p.m.

Rockin' Art of the 50's and 60's Tour at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - While the 1950's were marked by overall conservatism and conformity in an attempt to return to post-war normalcy, the art scene, much like the music scene, began to blossom with emerging artists. The Museum holds a variety of work from these ground breaking artists. The Museum's largest collection is of post – World War II art features some of the most famous individuals from the mid-century art scene. The guided tours start at 1 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the general public.

Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Surf Ballroom Dance Floor - Rock 'n Roll fans may get married or renew their vows at the Surf Ballroom at this time. Cake and champagne are served following the brief ceremony. Register in advance with Denni Sue at ericksn1@citel.net. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Live From the Red Carpet at the Surf Ballroom Lobby - Each year, Winter Dance Party attendees have the opportunity to enter the Surf Ballroom via the Red Carpet runway in the Surf Lobby on Friday night. The Friday evening show historically includes a dance and costume contest, with attendees dressing up in their best period clothing/costumes. Local hosts visit with event attendees, with the video feed broadcast locally through CL Vision. The red carpet will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winter Dance Party Concert Featuring Killer Vees & Friends feat. Edan Everly & Ricky Nelson Remembered with Special Guest Albert Lee and The Whitesidewalls at the Surf Ballroom - Enjoy day two of the concert celebrations. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Information about the performers can be found at winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Split Second Band at WDP Rock 'n Roll Grill - The Split Second Band is a local favorite variety band. They cover all of your favorites from the 50’s and 60’s and will keep you rockin’ n rollin’ all afternoon long. Show is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

Winter Dance Party Concert featuring Los Lobos, Jason D Williams, The Fireballs, Jimmy Gilmer, Austin Allsup and the Holy Rocka Rollaz - Enjoy day three of the concert celebrations. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door. Information about the performers can be found at winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com.

Three day passes are all sold out but general admission tickets are still available. All questions about the events should be directed to the Surf Ballroom & Museum by calling (641) 357-6151 or by email at info@surfballroom.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

