'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' will be performed at NIACC Nov. 6

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is coming to the North Iowa Community Auditorium at the North Iowa Community College campus on Saturday, Nov. 6.

This theater show will start at 7 p.m. and is a part of their coast-to-coast U.S. tour. The immersive concert-style show chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

The show tells the story of their beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970.

Using video projection, photos, and original footage, the show features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.

To learn more about the show, visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at (1-888)-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.