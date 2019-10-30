{{featured_button_text}}

What's your favorite horror movie, and how does it measure up to the most popular one in your state?

Comparitech recently compiled a list of most popular horror flicks by state. To do so, they used IMBD's list of top horror movies and viewed each film's activity on Google Trends, looking at the top state for that film. If a state showed up twice, they used the film with the higher IMBD ranking.

If a state didn't appear in any of the searches, they looked at that individual state's search activity under "horror movies" on Google Trends. They didn't include any films which had comedy as a genre, like "Shaun of the Dead."

Their analysis had some interesting findings. Remakes and sequels of classic films like "Scream" or "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" didn't fare as well as their original counterparts, though one exception to that rule was "IT," whose 2017 release performed quite well.

A few states chose scares that were close to home: "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" was best in Texas, "The Conjuring" was the top film for Rhode Island and "The Shining" was Colorado's first pick.

And the most popular horror film in Iowa? "Alien."

Below is a map of the results. 

Horror movies by state 2019

The most popular horror films by state.

