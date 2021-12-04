 Skip to main content
The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp will be at NIACC on Dec. 11

NIACC - The Hot Sardines

Stomp along to The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp at the North Iowa Area Community College auditorium at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.

According to a press release from NIACC, the Hot Sardines infuse the holiday classics with their own twist on jazz from the prohibition era and beyond. From beloved favorites like "White Christmas" to lesser-known jams such as "Santa Clause Got Stuck in My Chimney."

To learn more about the show, visit www.hotsardines.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

