 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Hats at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on April 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Fat Hill

Patrons enjoying a drink at Fat Hill Brewing.

Join us for an evening of local tunes with some Mason City favorites, singer-songwriter Paul Weitzel and The Hats. The Hats play folk, Americana, jam, country, and blues favorites as well as some of their own music, too. No admission fee.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooke Burke slams Tyra Banks for being a diva on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News