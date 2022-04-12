The Hats at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on April 16

Join us for an evening of local tunes with some Mason City favorites, singer-songwriter Paul Weitzel and The Hats. The Hats play folk, Americana, jam, country, and blues favorites as well as some of their own music, too. No admission fee.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Abby Koch
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today