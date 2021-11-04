Swiss Steak Dinner at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan on Nov. 14

Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan, 4214 Tulip Lane, will be hosting a “Swiss Steak Dinner” fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The takeout meal will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until gone.
The menu is: Swiss steak, coleslaw, homegrown sweet corn, squash, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a homemade chocolate chip cookie. Cost of the meal is $10.
All donations will go toward the church basement renovations. Those requesting to pick up at Worth County Courthouse are asked to call Pam Anderson at (641)-324-1102.
