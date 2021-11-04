 Skip to main content
Swiss Steak Dinner at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan on Nov. 14

Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan

Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan, 4214 Tulip Lane, will be hosting a “Swiss Steak Dinner” fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The takeout meal will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until gone. 

The menu is: Swiss steak, coleslaw, homegrown sweet corn, squash, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a homemade chocolate chip cookie. Cost of the meal is $10.

All donations will go toward the church basement renovations. Those requesting to pick up at Worth County Courthouse are asked to call Pam Anderson at (641)-324-1102.

