Surf Ballroom's Beach Boys show postponed to 2021

The Beach Boys performance at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake has been rescheduled.

The sold-out show, originally set for Sunday, will take place on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, the historic venue announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

Ticket holders will receive a letter with details about the rescheduled event, including a refund request form, in the mail, the announcement states.

The tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be valid for the new 2021 date with no action required.

As of Sunday, the Beach Boys show is sold out, but those wishing to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit the Surf’s website at surfballroom.com for unused tickets as they become available due to refunds.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.

The group plays an average 150 shows a year, ranging from summer festivals, celebrations and special events across the globe.