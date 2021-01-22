Surf Ballroom & Museum becomes North Iowa's first National Historic Landmark

North Iowa has its first National Historic Landmark.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake received the designation, from the U.S. Department of the Interior on Jan. 13, recognizing its enduring role in the history of American music, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Friday afternoon.

National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture.

The Surf Ballroom, built in 1948, is known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, a date Don McLean immortalized as “the day the music died” in his 1971 hit “American Pie.”

As the most significant and well-preserved venue remaining on the 1959 Winter Dance Party Tour, the ballroom represents the nationwide dance-party tour phenomenon, a trend that helped establish touring as a legitimate business within the music industry.