Surf Ballroom & Museum becomes North Iowa's first National Historic Landmark
Surf Ballroom & Museum becomes North Iowa's first National Historic Landmark

Surf Ballroom

The historic Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake hosted its last in-person concert in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions. 

North Iowa has its first National Historic Landmark.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake received the designation, from the U.S. Department of the Interior on Jan. 13, recognizing its enduring role in the history of American music, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Friday afternoon.

National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture.

The Surf Ballroom, built in 1948, is known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, a date Don McLean immortalized as “the day the music died” in his 1971 hit “American Pie.”

As the most significant and well-preserved venue remaining on the 1959 Winter Dance Party Tour, the ballroom represents the nationwide dance-party tour phenomenon, a trend that helped establish touring as a legitimate business within the music industry.

"The Surf exemplifies a pivotal time in music history, one that should be honored and celebrated,” said Laurie Lietz, the Surf Ballroom's executive director. “It is our organization’s highest honor to achieve this designation, and we know this will ensure that the music lives on here at the Surf for generations to come.”

Secretary of Interior visit to Surf - 1

Connie Valens-Anderson, sister of Ritchie Valens, points out memorabilia related to her brother's final performance at the Surf Ballroom in 1959 to Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt during his visit in November.

The announcement comes more than two months after former U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt toured the ballroom and discussed its possible inclusion on the list with nearly 50 individuals from local, state and national organizations in November.

The Surf Ballroom was among 11 nominations the National Historic Landmarks Committee of the National Park System Advisory Board considered for the designation on Nov. 5 during a virtual meeting.

The Surf Ballroom, which is operated by the nonprofit North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.

Jeff Nicholas, North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum president, said the nonprofit’s mission is to not only celebrate the lives and legacies of Holly, Valens and Richardson, but all the musicians who have taken a turn on the ballroom’s stage.

“As long as the Surf Ballroom is here, their music will never die,” he said.

The Surf Ballroom is Iowa’s 27th National Historic Landmark, joining a list including President Herbert Hoover’s birthplace cottage in West Branch and the Iowa governor’s resident Terrace Hill in downtown Des Moines.

The National Historic Landmarks program is managed in Iowa by the State Historic Preservation Office, a bureau of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

There are nearly 2,600 National Historic Landmarks in the U.S.

The Surf Ballroom has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.

In 2019, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year — Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.

The Surf Ballroom may commemorate the National Historic Landmark designation in the future but no plans have been finalized, Lietz said.

For more information about the Surf Ballroom, visit www.surfballroom.com.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

