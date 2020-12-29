Surf Ballroom announces cancellation of 2021 Winter Dance Party

The 2021 Winter Dance Party has been called off.
Organizers of the event at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake made the announcement Tuesday morning on the historic venue’s Facebook page.
“With heavy hearts and after much thought and careful consideration, the Surf Ballroom’s Board of Directors has determined that for the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff, it is necessary to CANCEL our 2021 Winter Dance Party event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 thru Saturday, Feb. 6,” the board posted.
The announcement comes less than two months after organizers announced the return of the Winter Dance Party in 2021 with limited capacity and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.
“This was a very difficult decision, one that was not made in haste. Those who are familiar with the Surf family know how passionate we are about the Surf and this event,” said Jeff Nicholas, Surf Ballroom & Museum president. “Rest assured, we will celebrate these men and their music again. The music lives and so will the Winter Dance Parties at the Surf.”
At this time, American singer-songwriter Don McLean will perform on Wednesday, Feb. 3, for a limited-capacity, seated show as planned. The show is sold out, but virtual tickets will be available in the future, organizers said.
McLean memorialized the Holly, Richardson and Valens plane crash as “the day the music died” in his 1971 epic hit “American Pie.” 2021 marks 50 years since the song was released.
It will be his first appearance at the Surf Ballroom since 1994.
All Winter Dance Party event tickets will be refunded on Jan. 8, 2021. Ticketholders do not need to contact the Surf Ballroom for a refund.
The 2022 Winter Dance Party will take place Feb. 3-5, 2022.
For information about the Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com or follow the Surf Ballroom & Museum Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.