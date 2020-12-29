Surf Ballroom announces cancellation of 2021 Winter Dance Party

The 2021 Winter Dance Party has been called off.

Organizers of the event at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake made the announcement Tuesday morning on the historic venue’s Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts and after much thought and careful consideration, the Surf Ballroom’s Board of Directors has determined that for the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff, it is necessary to CANCEL our 2021 Winter Dance Party event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 thru Saturday, Feb. 6,” the board posted.

The announcement comes less than two months after organizers announced the return of the Winter Dance Party in 2021 with limited capacity and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event commemorates the anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party, where rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens performed for the last time before they were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Roger Peterson, on Feb. 3, 1959, about five miles north of Clear Lake.