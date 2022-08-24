 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunset Sharkys Sunset Cruise at the Seawall in Clear Lake on Aug. 25

Lady of the Lake

Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake.

Try something a little different this year with a sunset cruise on the Lady of the Lake on the first Thursday of no Thursdays on Main. There will be live music, a sunset toast, and free appetizers. Come enjoy the wind on your face and the beautiful sunset. Social hour at Sharkys at 6 p.m. and after the cruise a late night happy hour starting 8:45 p.m. Admission is $25. Buy your tickets online at www.cruiseclearlake.com or, if available, from The Lady of the Lake.

