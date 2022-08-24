Sunset Sharkys Sunset Cruise at the Seawall in Clear Lake on Aug. 25

Try something a little different this year with a sunset cruise on the Lady of the Lake on the first Thursday of no Thursdays on Main. There will be live music, a sunset toast, and free appetizers. Come enjoy the wind on your face and the beautiful sunset. Social hour at Sharkys at 6 p.m. and after the cruise a late night happy hour starting 8:45 p.m. Admission is $25. Buy your tickets online at www.cruiseclearlake.com or, if available, from The Lady of the Lake.