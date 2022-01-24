 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Boyken at TAP’d in Clear Lake on Jan. 28

Tap'd Lounge

Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge, located at 313 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

 Lisa Grouette
TAP'd - Steve Boyken promo

Promo for Steve Boyken playing at TAP'd.

A night of acoustic classic rock and pop hits from the 70's and 80's from Steve. Steve covers Bon Jovi, Journey, Led Zeppelin, The Cars, Cheap Trick, Bryan Adams, ELO and more. Grab a cocktail, some pizza, and buckle in for a rockin’ ride at TAP’d, 7-10 p.m. Friday night.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

