State grants a major help for local North Iowa movie theaters

Right now, the theater is really only able to make money off of concession sales one day a week (Sundays, 5-7 p.m.) and through the occasional screening of classics such as 'Hocus Pocus' and John Carpenter's 'Halloween' over Halloween weekend. There still isn't a bevy of new films to show because most major studios have pushed back releases to 2021, so even if a lot of theaters wanted to expand what they're showing, they wouldn't have a lot of options.

"I think we’re just going to wait right now," Johnson said.

It's a similar situation for the Windsor Theatre in Hampton which Jim Davies helps run.

He said he applied for the funding this week and would put it toward fixed costs that the theater has. That'll be helpful as the Windsor has been limited to Sunday concession sales and possible holiday movie screenings although Davies, who had COVID himself, is now a little leery of the latter.

"This uptick with the COVID cases is making me a little nervous," he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has translated to 80% losses from March 17 through Oct. 31 for the Windsor Theatre. "We’re making a little bit but still we’re down," as he put it.