 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State grants a major help for local North Iowa movie theaters
0 comments
alert top story

State grants a major help for local North Iowa movie theaters

{{featured_button_text}}
Windsor Theatre

Hampton's Jim Davies has managed the Windsor Theatre since reopened in 1999. He said that right now is as tough as things have ever been and that grants, such as those recently made available by the state, help keep the community's cultural hub afloat. 

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa movie theaters hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could apply for grants of up to $10,000 per screen that would come from a reserve of $5.5 million through the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 

The stipulations were that applying theaters must: show movies for all ages, have had regular screenings in 2019, experienced a closure or restriction because of the governor’s coronavirus disaster proclamation and experienced a revenue loss in 2020.

Across the state, as soon as possible, theater owners and managers applied for the grant. Including in North Iowa. 

"It’s a good thing. It’s awesome. It’ll help out the small theater and the community because you don’t want to be without the theater," Clarion Theatre manager LeAnn Johnson said.

Though she couldn't even immediately calculate how much the Clarion Theatre has been down in revenue since March, Johnson was clear that such money would still be helpful because it could toward practical things, such as heating or electricity or cleaning supplies, that keep a theater functioning.

Right now, the theater is really only able to make money off of concession sales one day a week (Sundays, 5-7 p.m.) and through the occasional screening of classics such as 'Hocus Pocus' and John Carpenter's 'Halloween' over Halloween weekend. There still isn't a bevy of new films to show because most major studios have pushed back releases to 2021, so even if a lot of theaters wanted to expand what they're showing, they wouldn't have a lot of options. 

"I think we’re just going to wait right now," Johnson said.

Empty Windsor Theatre

Aside from the occasional classic or indie movie screening, the Windsor Theatre in Hampton's main room has largely been dormant since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began in Iowa.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It's a similar situation for the Windsor Theatre in Hampton which Jim Davies helps run. 

He said he applied for the funding this week and would put it toward fixed costs that the theater has. That'll be helpful as the Windsor has been limited to Sunday concession sales and possible holiday movie screenings although Davies, who had COVID himself, is now a little leery of the latter.

"This uptick with the COVID cases is making me a little nervous," he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has translated to 80% losses from March 17 through Oct. 31 for the Windsor Theatre. "We’re making a little bit but still we’re down," as he put it.

Davies acknowledged that beyond just the financial and health concerns, it is also dispiriting to not have a movie theater open at a time when folks could use the sort of escapism that the big screen offers. 

"There’s nothing like hearing a theater full of people all laughing at something in a comedy," Davies said.

"In so many small towns and rural communities, a movie theater can be the lifeblood of main street," Gov. Reynolds said in a news release.

"This program will assist movie theaters in their day-to-day operations alleviating some of the economic strain they are seeing as a result of virus mitigation and social-distancing practices."

Movie theater chains owned outside the state, such as Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres, also may apply for the grants, but all funds must be used for the operations of theaters in Iowa.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Climb' & 'Come Away'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News