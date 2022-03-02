 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on March 5

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Make and create artistic leprechaun gnomes styled with green and rainbow colors.  The class will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Costs $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members. This event is for kids five and up with an adult.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

