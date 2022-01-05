 Skip to main content
Sound Healing at Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake on Jan. 8

  • Updated
Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake features a wide variety of tea-based drinks, as well as pre-packaged loose-leaf teas, bulk herbs and spices, artisan wellness items, and a farmhouse-style seating area.

Sound healing, which is also now known as sound therapy, has been practiced since ancient times. The concept of sound therapy is based on the idea that every part of your body creates a vibration which resonates in a certain way. Vibrational healing is based on the idea that everything in the universe, including bodies, is in a state of vibration. Sound healing works by sending sound waves throughout your body which brings harmony through oscillation and resonance, this helps restore your body‘s balance which in turn helps you heal. Costs $15 and is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. You must register and prepay for your space in our group sound healing sessions. Have questions? call 641-357-4372 or email holisticharmonycl@gmail.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

