See all the lights at Heritage Park

One of the lighted displays at Heritage Park’s Holiday Tour of Lights.
ALLISON ULLMANN, THE SUMMIT
Once the sun sets and the lights come on Heritage Park in Forest City takes on a whole new look.
Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up thousands of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.
Over 5,000 visitors toured the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.
The park is once again partnering with other non-profit local groups to organize this event. Any donations will go back into Heritage Park and to the other non-profit organizations.
The park is open through Dec. 24. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6-8 p.m. Sundays.
Junkapalooza 1
People mill about various stands at Heritage Park during Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 2
Mini football helmets were one of the vendors' items for sale.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 3
A woman and a vendor talk about his merchandise.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 4
Vendors used various things as table tops to display their wares.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 5
Jars, cabinetry and old lanterns are just some of the stuff sold during Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 6
Mums and painted pumpkins were among the different items sold during Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 7
A woman looks at the different honeys one vendor sold at his booth.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 8
People mill around rows of tables holding various wares.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 9
Children played on the bounce house at the Junkapalooza at Heritage Park over the weekend.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 10
A train trolley went around the Heritage Park during Junkapalooza, and people could ride it around the park.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 11
Colorful bird houses were among the items sold during Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 12
Garden decorations were sold during Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 13
Farm animals were also among the things sold at Heritage Park's Junkapalooza.
Grace Zaplatynsky
Junkapalooza 14
People at Heritage Park for Junkapalooza could also see the blacksmith working in his building at the park.
Grace Zaplatynsky
