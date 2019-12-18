You are the owner of this article.
See all the lights at Heritage Park
See all the lights at Heritage Park

Holiday tour of lights 5

One of the lighted displays at Heritage Park’s Holiday Tour of Lights.

 ALLISON ULLMANN, THE SUMMIT

Once the sun sets and the lights come on Heritage Park in Forest City takes on a whole new look.

Holiday Tour of Lights is a festive drive-through holiday light show experience for the entire family to enjoy. Volunteers set up thousands of lights to display in artistic fun formations and use the existing museum buildings as well to celebrate the holiday season.

Over 5,000 visitors toured the lights in 2018. Admission to see the lights is free but a goodwill donation is collected at the entrance by volunteers.

The park is once again partnering with other non-profit local groups to organize this event. Any donations will go back into Heritage Park and to the other non-profit organizations. 

The park is open through Dec. 24. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6-8 p.m. Sundays.

