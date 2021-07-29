 Skip to main content
Science Friday Party in the Park in Charles City
Science Friday Party in the Park in Charles City

Central Park - Charles City

Central Park in Charles City.

 Lisa Grouette

Swing by Charles City’s Central Park on Friday evening for a musical performance from the Spacemen and demonstrations that involve lemon volcanoes, dry ice and possibly helium. According to a press release from Charles City Community Development, there will be displays from Floyd County Medical Center, Floyd County Farm Bureau and Floyd County Conservation as well Cambrex and Zoetis. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to the event which begins at 5 p.m. Tokens for the event can be obtained from the “Chuck Chip Table” near the center of the park. Contact Main Street Charles City at (641)-228-2335 to know more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

