Santa's Shining Lights and firework show in Charles City on Nov. 27

Kick off the holiday season by attending Charles City's fireworks show following the Central Park lighting on Nov. 27.

The Santa's Shining Lights display in Central Park will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and hot cocoa available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. as well, according to a press release from organizers.

View close to 30 different light displays put up by various business and organizations in the community.

The fireworks show will begin at 7 p.m. Main Street Bridge will be closed during the 10-minute show.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

