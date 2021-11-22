Santa at the Metropolitan Opera House in Iowa Falls on Nov. 27

Take the kiddos to see Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas from 11 a.m. to noon. Also, all season starting Nov 26th, children can mail their letter to Santa and put it in our special mailbox that delivers straight to the North Pole! This mailbox is located in the Pocket Park between The Princess & Cryotherapy Enhancements. Please be sure to put your return address on your letter so Santa can send a letter back.