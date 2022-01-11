Ryne Doughty at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Jan. 15

Join Fat Hill for a cozy afternoon show with Des Moines-based roots-Americana musician Ryne Doughty. Ryne Doughty is a roots-Americana musician out of Des Moines whose music is deeply rooted in real life stories of love, loss, work, and play. His stripped down, earthy sound is directly influenced by the small, rural town where he was born and raised. Playing behind his fifth studio album, “Spring Done Sprung”, Doughty is continuing to make a name for himself around the Midwest. With solid finger-style guitar picking and a rich baritone voice he brings a dynamic of warmth and richness to the stage. Admission is free and the show starts at 3 p.m.