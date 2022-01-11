 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ryne Doughty at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Jan. 15

  • Updated
  • 0
fathill_Ryne Doughty

Des Moines-based musician Ryne Doughty performing at Fat Hill Brewing.

Join Fat Hill for a cozy afternoon show with Des Moines-based roots-Americana musician Ryne Doughty. Ryne Doughty is a roots-Americana musician out of Des Moines whose music is deeply rooted in real life stories of love, loss, work, and play. His stripped down, earthy sound is directly influenced by the small, rural town where he was born and raised. Playing behind his fifth studio album, “Spring Done Sprung”, Doughty is continuing to make a name for himself around the Midwest. With solid finger-style guitar picking and a rich baritone voice he brings a dynamic of warmth and richness to the stage. Admission is free and the show starts at 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

SAG Awards film nominations reactions: 'House of Gucci' in! Kristen Stewart out!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News