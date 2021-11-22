Run with Rudolph 5k Run/Walk in downtown Mason City on Nov. 27

Kick off Home for the Holidays with a 5K walk and run. Invite your family, friends or four-legged bestie to join. Start the day with this fun run along State Street. We encourage everyone to get in the holiday spirit and “dress up." You can also join virtually, so it is up to you. Either way, you must register before Nov. 12 to guarantee a shirt. Early registration fee is $25, which includes a long sleeve t-shirt, when registered between now and Nov. 12. Register online at mainstreetmasoncity.com or click the tickets button. Late registration fee is $25 when registering after Nov. 12. No T-shirt guaranteed with late registration. The first 25 to register will receive a signature swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses. Bottled water will be provided to all participants. Race day pick up, check in, and late registration is at 9 a.m. at Principal Pavilion located on downtown Mason City’s historic plaza.