 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Run with Rudolph 5k Run/Walk in downtown Mason City on Nov. 27

Home for the Holidays 15

The sixth annual Home for the Holidays in downtown Mason City in November 2015.

Kick off Home for the Holidays with a 5K walk and run. Invite your family, friends or four-legged bestie to join. Start the day with this fun run along State Street. We encourage everyone to get in the holiday spirit and “dress up." You can also join virtually, so it is up to you. Either way, you must register before Nov. 12 to guarantee a shirt.  Early registration fee is $25, which includes a long sleeve t-shirt, when registered between now and Nov. 12. Register online at mainstreetmasoncity.com or click the tickets button.  Late registration fee is $25 when registering after Nov. 12. No T-shirt guaranteed with late registration.  The first 25 to register will receive a signature swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses. Bottled water will be provided to all participants. Race day pick up, check in, and late registration is at 9 a.m. at Principal Pavilion located on downtown Mason City’s historic plaza.

Support local reporting. Subscribe. $5 for five months

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish shares yummy vegan peanut butter cookie recipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News