Rock with Jefferson Starship at NIACC on Friday

Get ready to rock with Jefferson Starship at the North Iowa Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Jefferson Starship has earned three platinum records, eight gold records, and numerous top 40 singles. The band, which was one of the most successful in the 1970s and '80s, continues to tour today. The music that defined a generation with hits like “White Rabbit,” “We Built This City,” and “Somebody to Love.”

As Jefferson Starship approaches its 50th anniversary, the group’s members look to the future with the word the late Paul Kantner used to say: Onward.

“To me that exploration – that Paul Kantner thing of just getting on a rocket ship and firing it as hard as it will go, and taking off and exploring the cosmos and the music, and everything in between – is really the spirit of Jefferson Starship, and that’s very much alive in the band today,” guitarist Jude Gold said in a press release. “And that comes straight from Paul. And always has.”

To learn more about the show, visit www.jeffersonstarship.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office to be updated about recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

