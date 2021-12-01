 Skip to main content
Rock icon Lita Ford returns to the Surf

Lita Ford - Surf

Veteran musician Lita Ford, who is known for her solo career, as well as her time as guitarist alongside fellow rock icon Joan Jett in the all-female band The Runaways, will take the stage Friday, Jan. 14, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Popular '80s hairband Jack Russell's Great White will also perform. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $35, which go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m., or $40 at the door until sold out.

For more information about Lita Ford, go to litafordonline.com

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

