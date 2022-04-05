River City Rugby Football Club vs Faribault at Hoover Field in Mason City on April 9

Cheer on your River City Rugby Football Club at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, as they host Faribault at Hoover Field. Head on out to the pitch to see some drop goals and conversions from your favorite players. Free admission.
