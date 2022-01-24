Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest at Rice Lake State Park in Lake Mills on Jan. 29

Take the opportunity to enjoy a day of ice-fishing with other ice-fishing enthusiasts on Rice Lake Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For those people that have never ice-fished before, the Conservation Board will have equipment available to borrow, will offer basic instruction on how to ice-fish, and will drill holes in the ice. Prizes will be awarded in various classes, handouts will be available for everyone to take home, and warm refreshments will also be provided. In addition, there will be a door prize drawing for people that aren’t able to reel in a winning fish. Families are welcome, but any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest will be free of charge. Although preregistration is not required, it is recommended so that the Conservation Board can have an estimate of how many people to expect. People wishing to borrow ice-fishing equipment should also call ahead to reserve some. For more information about the Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest, or to reserve equipment, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. In case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will run on KIOW Radio, the WCCB web site (www.winnebgoccb.com), the Winnebago County Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.