Rat Pack-inspired entertainers at NIACC on Saturday

A modern twist on the classic Rat Pack is coming to Mason City.

The Tap Pack will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, as part of its U.S. tour.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tap Pack is a high-energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous “Rat Pack” (which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.) that performed in the 1960s in Las Vegas.

The show, which combines the camaraderie of The Rat Pack with their tap dancing backgrounds, stars five of Australia’s most talented performers, who equipped with quick wit and sharp suits, sing music from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, dance and joke all while engaging with the audience.

The Tap Pack has more than 20 stage, film, television and musical theatre production credits among them. To learn more about The Tap Pack, visit www.thetappack.com.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0