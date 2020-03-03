Rat Pack-inspired Australian entertainers performing in North Iowa

A modern twist on the classic Rat Pack is coming to Mason City.

The Tap Pack will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, as part of its U.S. tour.

“This is our first time touring the states, so we’re pretty excited to be going everywhere, really,” said Thomas J. Egan, The Tap Pack creative director and cast member.

The Tap Pack is a high-energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous “Rat Pack” (which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.) that performed in the 1960s in Las Vegas.

The show will feature mind-blowing tap dancing, smooth vocals, a swinging live band and witty onstage banter.

“The show is great for anyone,” Egan said, adding the show will inspire children to pursue their passions and invigorate adults.

Longtime friends and dancers Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard and Egan created the Australia-based show in 2013 in hopes of launching an act that would someday tour internationally.

Now, nearly seven years later, The Tap Pack has been seen in London, Berlin, Beijing, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and all over Australia. It will conclude its first U.S. tour in late March.

