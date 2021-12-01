Polar Bear Plunge at City Beach in Clear Lake on Dec. 5

Join others for the annual Polar Bear Plunge held during Christmas by the Lake weekend in Clear Lake. At noon, arrive and register as a "plunger" at the Yacht Club. At 12:30 p.m., plungers will take the plunge. After the plunge at 1 p.m., there will be a warming party at Tap'd. Tap'd will have a band and all participants will receive a BOGO token to enjoy a cocktail or beer at the party.

Warming trailers will be onsite to change afterwards. When you check-in, you can provide your team name in order to be announced to plunge together. Fun costumes or outfits encouraged but not required.Registration is a donation to the local Toys for Tots and Clear Lake Children & Families In Need Fund. A minimum donation of $50 will get you 2021 Polar Bear Plunge swag.

If you would like to donate and not dip, feel free to venmo @ClearLake-Jaycees. By purchasing a ticket for this event, you are required to sign a waiver at registration.

Tips for First Timers: Pack a towel and water shoes, wear your swimsuit under your clothes, bring easy to get into warm clothes for after the plunge, don't dive into the water, bring a plastic bag for wet clothes and somewhere to store your dry clothes. In case of cancellation due to weather, all registrations will be considered a donation to our charities, but we still distribute your swag to you.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

