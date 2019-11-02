{{featured_button_text}}

Piano entertainer Jason Farnham will perform in Clear Lake on Monday, hosted by the Clear Lake Area Concert Association.  

The show will be at 7 p.m. in E.B. Stillman Auditorium, 1601 Third Ave. N.

Fans have affectionately dubbed Farnham "Schroeder" from Peanuts because of his toy piano, his piano comedy antics and the way he interacts with the audience.

The newest addition to his piano show has become his staple track: Für Elise with a techno-rock beat: "Für Crying Out Loud Elise, Let’s Dance!" And Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Rondo Alla Turca has now become "Rondo Alla Techno." Fans of Mannheim Steamroller and rich piano instrumentals will find much to love at this show.

The upcoming show is the second one in CLACA's 2019-2020 season. Memberships for the entire season are $45 for an adult, $15 for a student, and $95 for a family, and will be available at the door. Single-event passes can also be purchased at the door for $25. Memberships may also be purchased in advance at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or the Clear Lake Arts Center, or by calling 641-529-1964.

For more information, see www.clearlakeconcerts.org.

