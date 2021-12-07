 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Origami Christmas Workshop at Wright on the Park in Mason City from Dec. 9

FRANK LOYD WRIGHT

Chamber of Commerce Park Inn Hotel Frank Loyd Wright

Wright on the Park (WOTP) is hosting a free Origami Christmas Workshop on from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WOTP Headquarters located at the SE corner of the mall plaza. Have fun learning to make origami Christmas bells, stars and lanterns with beautiful Japanese or Christmas paper patterns. Materials and treats will be provided. The event is for adults and children ages eight and up.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021's most notable TV moments

2021's most notable TV moments

Shatner in space. "Jeopardy!" host drama. The Rittenhouse verdict. Here are the top 10 most notable moments that played out on TV in 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter Lili is a ‘sweet-natured baby’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News