Origami Christmas Workshop at Wright on the Park in Mason City from Dec. 9

Wright on the Park (WOTP) is hosting a free Origami Christmas Workshop on from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WOTP Headquarters located at the SE corner of the mall plaza. Have fun learning to make origami Christmas bells, stars and lanterns with beautiful Japanese or Christmas paper patterns. Materials and treats will be provided. The event is for adults and children ages eight and up.
