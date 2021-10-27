Old Time Country Hoedown at the Widsor Theatre in Hampton on Nov. 1

The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson (641)-425-0909 if you have questions.