North Iowa jazz group shares their love for the music genre

Through connections as music educators and musicians, the members of Five Spot came together to share their love of jazz with the North Iowa community.

Five Spot is comprised of Russ Kramer on trumpet, Sam Bills on alto saxophone, Jeff Kirkpatrick at the piano, Aaron Anderson on drums, and Mike Thompson on bass. The group's name, which Kramer came up with, comes from a jazz club in New York City.

"(The name) just kind of worked with five of us overall friends," said Kramer. "Mike was Jeff's student in high school. Aaron, Sam, and I all work together at Mason City schools. We just tried to come up with a name that might represent five of us somehow without being 'jazz quintet'."

Thompson said the group came together when the pandemic first hit and he noticed an absence of music.

"I texted Russ and I said 'hey, we should play on the street corner.' So Russ and I got people together and we've done that the last two summers just to get some music out there," said Thompson. "A couple of times the five of us lined up out of many, many jazz musicians in the area...then we decided to just make a group of this five."

Five Spot's first performance was at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City, which Anderson said was exciting for him.

"It's fun to play with people that you trust and you know that everyone's listening," said Anderson.

During a return performance earlier this month, patrons of Brix listened to both covers and new material by the group.

Their sets are determined by what each member of the band is feeling that night, according to Fitzpatrick. Kramer added the inspiration for all of them is the history of jazz, particularly Black American music.

"We're just trying to emulate the people that we think are awesome," said Kramer.

"We talk about different tunes and different artists all the time," said Anderson. "We are sending each other recordings and listen to hear sometimes the same tune by different groups in different areas just to hear the evolution of it."

Thompson said a personal influence was having Fitzpatrick as an instructor. He added that Fitzpatrick has been a mentor to him since late elementary school.

Five Spot does not have anything set in stone yet for their future performances, but they said to keep your eyes open.

"(We appreciate Brix) and we appreciate the people in the North Iowa community. They get out and support us," said Kramer.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

