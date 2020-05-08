You are the owner of this article.
North Iowa Fair considering all options to keep from canceling
North Iowa Fair considering all options to keep from canceling

Fair 4

Fair-goers ride the ferris wheel at the North Iowa Fair last July at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.
Fair 3

Fair-goers travel by concessions at the North Iowa Fair last July at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

Since the waves of necessary COVID-19 shutdowns began pummeling Iowa businesses and organizations in mid-March, the North Iowa Events Center has seen a number of cancellations.

By North Iowa Fair Board Vice President Scott Miller's count, as many as a dozen events have been rescheduled in recent weeks even though it's tough to know what future date is viable for gatherings of a certain size. Because of that, the North Iowa Events Center had to lay off staff members and the executive committee's handling day-to-day operations. 

And one of the things it's been most focused on is the North Iowa Fair. 

"We’re taking a lot of information and advice in and just trying to figure out what we will be able to safely pull off," Miller said about fair planning at present.

According to him, the board hopes to reach a decision at its May 20 meeting, and it's keeping all kinds of options on the table. "We’re exploring those possibilities that will allow us to not have to cancel our fair," Miller said.

One option for planners to explore is having either a reduced fair for 4-H club participants or a virtual fair, which Miller said the Iowa Association of Fairs suggested. 

Along with the Iowa Association of Fairs, Miller said that the committee is in touch with other fair boards in the community to see what they're doing. And one thing that could be a benefit for all of them is if the Iowa State Fair moved back. 

Miller points out that the state fair postponing, even slightly, would provide more flexibility for all of the county fairs which have to cram into a nine-week window. Were the state fair to move back a week or two, everyone else could as well.

However pushing back isn't something the North Iowa Fair Board is currently considering. Miller's clear that, if possible, having the fair on July 16 is the goal.

But like so much else, that decision depends on so many current unknowns coming into clearer focus.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

