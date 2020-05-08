North Iowa Fair considering all options to keep from canceling

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since the waves of necessary COVID-19 shutdowns began pummeling Iowa businesses and organizations in mid-March, the North Iowa Events Center has seen a number of cancellations.

By North Iowa Fair Board Vice President Scott Miller's count, as many as a dozen events have been rescheduled in recent weeks even though it's tough to know what future date is viable for gatherings of a certain size. Because of that, the North Iowa Events Center had to lay off staff members and the executive committee's handling day-to-day operations.

And one of the things it's been most focused on is the North Iowa Fair.

"We’re taking a lot of information and advice in and just trying to figure out what we will be able to safely pull off," Miller said about fair planning at present.

According to him, the board hopes to reach a decision at its May 20 meeting, and it's keeping all kinds of options on the table. "We’re exploring those possibilities that will allow us to not have to cancel our fair," Miller said.