North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Nov. 18
- Storytime with Miss Stacey at Charles City Public Library - Take your kids out to enjoy Storytime at the Charles City Public Library 10:30-11:30 a.m. Call (641)-257-6319 if you have questions.
- Notre Dame Parish Turkey Dinner in Cresco - Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sauerkraut, vegetables, roll and dessert. The meal is carryout only, and can be picked up 5-7 p.m. in the Notre Dame Parish Basement. The cost is $12.
- Buffalo Galaxy at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Buffalo Galaxy is a progressive bluegrass act comprised of Johnny Kovarik, Jacob Rohde, Pete Whiteman, and Zach Tauer. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday, Nov. 19
- River City Rumble at Mason City Arena - Enjoy Mason City Youth Hockey with a PeeWee A and B tournament Nov. 19 to Nov. 21. There is a three-game guarantee, and games begin at 9 a.m. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, go to www.mcmohawkhockey.com.
- Jefferson Starship at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - Jefferson Starship rose from the ashes of another legendary San Francisco band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jefferson Airplane. The music that defined a generation and spanned decades is alive and well and more relevant than ever in pop culture. Songs such as “White Rabbit,” “We Built This City,” “Somebody to Love,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Today,” “Miracles,” “Count on Me,” “Sara,” and “Find Your Way Back” continue to reverberate throughout the collective consciousness today. Tickets start at $20 and performance begins at 7 p.m.
- Wine Pairing Night at Floyd County Fairgrounds in Charles City - The event will be held 7-10 p.m. in the Youth Enrichment Center, and feature wine samples, appetizers, and live music. Proceeds will go toward new sidewalks at the Fairgrounds. For ticket information, call (641)-228-1300.
Saturday, Nov. 20
- River City Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Guns and gun-related items will be exhibited, sold and traded. The event is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Admission is $7 and free for children ages 10 and under.
- Family Classes: Ghostbusters Polymer Clay at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Relive the fun of the Ghostbusters movies with your child by making iconic figures out of polymer clay. The class runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $35 for non-members and $32 for members. The class is for parents and kids age nine and up.
- Holiday Hop Wine Tasting & Gift Packages on downtown Clark Street in Forest City - Kick off your local holiday shopping at the Forest City Chamber's Holiday Hop. The wine tasting is 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, on Clark Street, downtown. The following wineries will be featured: Windy Hill Winery, Soldier Creek Winery & Trainwreck Winery. Holiday Hop Gift packages with items from local businesses will be available for online purchase through the Chamber of Commerce from Nov. 8 to Nov. 20. A Holiday Hop Coupon booklet will also be included in the gift packages, filled with discounts from Forest City Chamber member businesses. Call (641)-585-2092 with questions.
- Jessica McClintock at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Jessica McClintock will join Fat Hill for an afternoon show at 4 p.m. McClintock, a Fort Dodge native, is a self-taught musician who perform all over Iowa, with influences ranging from classic country to The Beatles to Coldplay.
- Barron Ryan at E.B. Stillman Auditorium in Clear Lake - Classically trained pianist and entertainer Barron Ryan will perform at 7 p.m., with selections ranging from ragtime to classical to pop. Tickets are $25, and are available at the door and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
- Jesse Calvert at Sunset Sharkys in Clear Lake - Jesse Calvert is a local musician who has fronted a number of area bands, with a variety of musical styles. The performance starts at 7 p.m.
- Rockabilly Holiday Show at Cresco Opera House - David K. and his Musical Friends will start the show at 7 p.m., with David K. taking the stage as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Call Wendy Lickteig at 563-547-3101 to purchase tickets.
Sunday, Nov. 21
- The Return of KCMR Live: An Acoustic Christmas at the Music Man Square in Mason City - Inspiration 97.9 FM's Christmas concert will begin at 7 p.m., and will feature Juni West and Betty from Betty & the Gents. They will be performing an intimate acoustic show, singing Christmas standards and original songs. There will be hot chocolate, snacks, sweet treats, and free stuff at this family-friendly event. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at kcmrfm.com/2021-kcmr-live/, at the station at 316 N. Federal Ave, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 641-424-9300.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
- Get Messy with Miss Stacey: Veggie Painting and Treasure Hunt at Charles City Public Library - Let your kids get creative and messy at this fall program. The event will start at 4 p.m. and is open for all.
- Adult Coloring Crafternoon at Charles City Public Library - Adults are invited to get creative with coloring and socialize in the Zastrow Room at 6 p.m. Tools for coloring will be supplied but attendees are welcome to bring other crafts if they wish. Coloring lasts until 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Board Game Day at Charles City Public Library - Get an early start on the Thanksgiving holiday by coming to play board games. All ages are invited and a variety of games are available. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Charles City Alumni Jazz Band at Derailed in Charles City - Take the A train with the Charles City alumni jazz band. The performance will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com