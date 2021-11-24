North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Nov. 25
- Immanual Lutheran Church’s Thanksgiving Buffet in Forest City - Go enjoy a meal at Immanuel Lutheran Church's Annual Thanksgiving Buffet. Stop by between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (641)-585-3152 or email immanuelfamily.com for reservations, carry outs, or delivery.
Friday, Nov. 26
- Mason City Toros vs. Wilmar Warhawks at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
- The Pork Tornadoes at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Wide variety of covers played by self-described "good-looking, well-mannered men, who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards." Doors open at 8 p.m. and costs $17 in advance and $22 at the door. Call the box office if you have questions at (641)-357-6151.
- Saxony’s Holiday Open House at Saxony in Charles City - Enjoy refreshments and snacks, prize drawings, and complementary gift wrap. The open house will be on both Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
- Holiday Tour of Lights at Heritage Park in Forest City - Enjoy the lights in Heritage Park on Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. The tours will be every two weeks until Dec. 10.
- Festival of Lights in Foster Park in Iowa Falls - Take in the Christmas lights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in Foster Park. Costs $5 per car. The lights will be available for viewing until Dec. 19.
- Friday Uncorked in downtown Hampton - Sip, stroll and enjoy local shops and sample local wines. Cost is $20 and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Santa Claus Day at States 5 Theatre in Algona - Santa arrives at his home at State 5 Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Visit with safe distancing from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Fall into Winter Craft & Vendor Show at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Check out vendors and pick up a special holiday gift for the person on your list. Come into Southbridge Mall to check out these vendors Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
- Family Classes: Candyland Holiday House at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Get the whole family in on the fun of decorating for the holidays. Your papier-mâché home will look so yummy with these “Candyland”-themed decorations you will want to eat it! One house per family. The class will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Costs $35 for nonmembers and $32 for members.
- Nate Boots at Fat Hill Brewing at Mason City - Nate Boots is a singer and songwriter out of North Mankato, Minnesota, who plays guitar and harmonica and performs original tunes infused with a unique blend of alt-rock, Americana, and folk influences. Gigging for over a decade now, Nate co-founded The Porchlights, an alt-folk band, which released albums in 2014 and 2016, and Jim the Harpooner, which played sea chanties and Irish tunes. Currently, he plays both solo and ensemble performances with a band called The High Horses. Join Fat Hill Brewing for this free performance at 3 p.m.
- Stand Up Brawls: North Iowa Fights Kickboxing at North Iowa Events Center - No tap-outs, just knockouts. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the Olson building and 6 p.m. is show time. General admission is $25 at the door, table tickets are $45, and VIP splatter seats are $55.
- Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours at Mapletown Manor in Osage - The Mapletown Manor will be decked out for Christmas during the Chamber's Shop Small Saturday and DecemberFest's Magic on Main events, and open for self-guided tours. Stop by on Nov. 27 or Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Experience a glowing Christmas in the 1870's, enjoy Christmas music, holiday treats and hot cocoa, plus gift specials in the Cellar Shop. Tour tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12. Call Hollie Zajicek if you have questions at (515)-447-6560.
- Light Up the Park at Band Shell Park in Hampton - Following the Lighted Holiday Parade, go and see the Christmas tree and park lighting for the season. Visit from Santa, hot cocoa, apple cider stand and more. The event will be at 5 p.m.
- Hot Chocolate in the Pocket Park in Iowa Falls - Hot Chocolate will be provided by The Coffee Attic & Book Cellar from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 6th Annual Christmas for Veterans at Elks Club in Iowa Falls - Free will donation meal from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All donation money received go to Christmas presents for the Veterans in the Hardin County Nursing Homes.
Sunday, Nov. 28
- Fall into Winter & Vendor at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Check out vendors and pick up a special holiday gift for the person on your list. Come into Southbridge Mall to check out vendors from noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
- Live Greeting Card Windows 2021 in downtown Algona - Windows come alive with holiday scenes along State Street. Stroll along the street and enjoy hot cider, hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at The Music Man Square in Mason City - Kick off the season with the Holiday Premier of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas.” Share in the holiday spirit and experience nostalgia and warm memories of Christmases past. You’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as you stroll the 1912 Streetscape, adorned with window displays, décor while listening to holiday music. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 5 p.m., admission is free.
- Get Messy with Miss Stacey at Charles City Public Library - Let your kids get creative and messy at this fall program. The event will start at 4 p.m. and is open for all.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Walkers Night at the Festival of Lights in Foster Park in Iowa Falls - Walkers can enter Foster Park with a free will donation gift and enjoy the lights. The walk will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com