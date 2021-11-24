North Iowa Escapades

Fall into Winter Craft & Vendor Show at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Check out vendors and pick up a special holiday gift for the person on your list. Come into Southbridge Mall to check out these vendors Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Family Classes: Candyland Holiday House at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Get the whole family in on the fun of decorating for the holidays. Your papier-mâché home will look so yummy with these “Candyland”-themed decorations you will want to eat it! One house per family. The class will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Costs $35 for nonmembers and $32 for members.

Nate Boots at Fat Hill Brewing at Mason City - Nate Boots is a singer and songwriter out of North Mankato, Minnesota, who plays guitar and harmonica and performs original tunes infused with a unique blend of alt-rock, Americana, and folk influences. Gigging for over a decade now, Nate co-founded The Porchlights, an alt-folk band, which released albums in 2014 and 2016, and Jim the Harpooner, which played sea chanties and Irish tunes. Currently, he plays both solo and ensemble performances with a band called The High Horses. Join Fat Hill Brewing for this free performance at 3 p.m.

Stand Up Brawls: North Iowa Fights Kickboxing at North Iowa Events Center - No tap-outs, just knockouts. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the Olson building and 6 p.m. is show time. General admission is $25 at the door, table tickets are $45, and VIP splatter seats are $55.

Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours at Mapletown Manor in Osage - The Mapletown Manor will be decked out for Christmas during the Chamber's Shop Small Saturday and DecemberFest's Magic on Main events, and open for self-guided tours. Stop by on Nov. 27 or Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Experience a glowing Christmas in the 1870's, enjoy Christmas music, holiday treats and hot cocoa, plus gift specials in the Cellar Shop. Tour tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12. Call Hollie Zajicek if you have questions at (515)-447-6560.

Light Up the Park at Band Shell Park in Hampton - Following the Lighted Holiday Parade, go and see the Christmas tree and park lighting for the season. Visit from Santa, hot cocoa, apple cider stand and more. The event will be at 5 p.m.

Hot Chocolate in the Pocket Park in Iowa Falls - Hot Chocolate will be provided by The Coffee Attic & Book Cellar from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.