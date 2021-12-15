North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Dec. 16
- Storytime with Miss Stacey at Charles City Public Library - Charles City native Debra Cerio will do a special reading of her book and will have copies for sale and for signing after storytime. Storytime will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, email charlescitylibrary@gmail.com or call at (641)-257-6319.
- Rotary Cannonball Christmas Light Display at East Park in Mason City - The Rotary Cannonball’s Historic 1912 Steam Locomotive Christmas lights will be lit up East Park throughout December.
- Santa’s Little Helpers at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - ‘Tis the season of gift giving… and gift making. Be a busy elf preparing for the holidays by creating hand-made and personalized art projects to place under the tree that will put everyone in the holiday spirit. Gift making will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. Costs $20 for nonmembers and $18 for MacNider members.
- Santa Claus at State 5 Theatre in Algona - See Santa from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.in the lobby at State 5 Theatre. Social distancing methods will be in place.
- “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Treat yourself to the magic of Christmas by seeing Brickstreet Theatre perform “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The show runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased at brickstreettheatre.org.
Friday, Dec. 17
- Southbridge Mall Holiday Marketplace at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Come to Southbridge Mall to peruse your favorite local vendors for your holiday gifts. The marketplace will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
- Staff Picks at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The staff members of the MacNider Art Museum were all asked to choose three works, from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, that they liked and wanted to be displayed in the exhibition, Staff Picks. Works in this show are grouped by staff member so that visitors can get to know the people “behind the scenes” at the museum through their artistic choices. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Feb. 5, 2022, in the Center Space Gallery: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at Music Man Square in Mason City - Kick off the holidays with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas.” Share in the holiday spirits and experience nostalgia and warm memories of Christmas past. You’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as you stroll the 1912 Streetscape adorned with window displays, décor and holiday music. It is free admission and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Festival of Lights in Foster Park in Iowa Falls - Gather the family and get in the car to enjoy light displays in Foster Park. The event is $5 per carload and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Light Up the Night Holiday Display at North Iowa Events Center - Enjoy the magical display of Christmas lights and get into the holiday spirit with the drive-thru Christmas light displays at the North Iowa Events Center. $10 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots, Crisis Intervention and Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Sponsored by Alpha Media. The display is open on Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Trivia Night at LD’s Filling Station in Mason City - Take a break from the shopping and all the holiday prep and join St. James Lutheran Church for a night of trivia and fun at LD’s at 6 p.m. The event will be in the back room and all are welcome. It is encouraged to wear your “best” Christmas attire for the chance to win prizes.
- Juni + Betty at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City - Juni + Betty are Juni West and Elisabeth Kirby. They are mutual admirers of each other’s music, and they found their perfect blend of harmony and friendship in the Christmas season of 2018. They have been creating, refining, and performing with their signature sound ever since. Join others at 7 p.m. for this free show.
- Holiday Tour of Lights at Heritage Park in Forest City - Celebrate the holidays with family & friends by taking a cruise thru Heritage Park of North Iowa's drive-thru Christmas light display. Admission is a freewill cash donation.
- Holiday Lighting Contest in Algona - See the light displays in Algona. There is a map available at www.algona.org for any “light seekers” wanting to check out festive displays. The light displays will be on from dusk to 10 p.m. All of the light displays will be in a five mile radius of Algona.
Saturday, Dec. 18
- Free Screening of Elf at Cresco Theatre - Join others at 2 p.m. for a free movie, Elf, at the Cresco Theatre. Doors open at 1 p.m. and this movie is sponsored by Howard County Hospice celebrating 25 years.
- Luke LeBlanc at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Luke LeBlanc is a Minneapolis-based Americana and Folk singer-songwriter who delivers dynamic performances of songs filled with heart and soul. No admission fee for this cozy afternoon show. Performance begins at 3 p.m.
- Una Vocis Ensemble Christmas Concert at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City - Una Vocis celebrates the Christmas season with music by Midwest composer Connor Koppin, Eric William Barnum, Tim Takach, Matthew Culloton, Ed Frazier Davis, Dale Warland, Stephen Paulus and Abbie Betinis. Event begins at 7 p.m. and holiday treats will be given after the concert. Tickets available at the door only; Adult tickets are $12 and students are $5. Masks are required for all in attendance. Concert information is also available at www.unavocis.org.
- Santa’s Last Stop at Central Park in Charles City - Visit with Santa in the Santa house in Central Park, For more information contact Joanna Thompson at 641-228-4234 or at events@charlescitychamber.com.
- Late Night Showing of Die Hard at Cresco Theatre - Gather some friends and go to Cresco Theatre at 9 p.m. for the annual showing of this Christmas Movie. Admission cost is $5.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Mason City Toros vs. Northeast Generals at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com