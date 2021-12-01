North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Dec. 2
- Rotary Cannonball Christmas Light Display at East Park in Mason City - The Rotary Cannonball’s Historic 1912 Steam Locomotive Christmas lights will be lit up East Park throughout December. The lighting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Lights On 5k 2021 at One Vision’s Kinney-Lindstrom Center in Clear Lake - Run off all the turkey that you ate at the 9th Annual Lights On 5k at 5:30 p.m. A Kids' Fun Run starts at 5:45 p.m., featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are costume prizes for: Best Use of Lights, Best Overall Costume, and Best Group Costume. Enjoy free hot cocoa and popcorn, plenty of photo opportunities and more. All proceeds from registration, donations, and funds raised will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for individuals with disabilities served by One Vision. Runners are encouraged to wear headlamps as well as light-up and/or reflective running gear. Early registration by Nov. 2 guarantees you a long-sleeve t-shirt and a medal. For more details, go to www.lightson5k.org.
Friday, Dec. 3
- 24 Hour Swim Relay at Cedar River Complex in Osage - 24 hours of keeping the pool occupied by swimming laps, walking in lazy river or lounging on floaties. The relay begins Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m., wrapping up the following morning. Call or stop into the CCR to reserve your hours and recruit your friends to swim with you. The cost is $15. Contact Mark Miller at (641)-832-3600.
- Merry & Bright Festival of Trees: Opening Night Gala at One Vision’s Kinney-Lindstrom Center in Clear Lake - Enjoy an exclusive chance to walk through their winter wonderland of Christmas trees, wreaths, swag items, baskets, and more. All items are available for purchase. Enjoy an candle-lit evening full music, heavy hors d'oeurves, desserts, and cash bar from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Costs $45 for individual admission and available until noon on Dec. 3. A reserved table for six costs $300 and a reserved table for four is $200. Individual admission at the door is $50. Go to onevision.org for more information.
- Floyd County Museum Silent Auction in Charles City - Join others at the museum for a reception and silent auction. All proceeds will go towards exterior masonry renovations. Tickets are $15, and are available for purchase at the museum during open hours. For more information or questions contact fcmiowa@gmail.com or call (641)-228-1099. The auction is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sweater Dash at Cedar River Complex in Osage - Wear your pretty or ugly sweater for this one-mile dash outside around the CRC Wellness Center. The start line is in front of the CRC Wellness Center. The dash is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and costs $1. If you have questions, call Gayle Nelson at (641)-832-3600.
Saturday, Dec. 4
- Merry & Bright Festival of Trees: Festival Saturday at One Vision’s Kinney-Lindstrom Center in Clear Lake - Experience the indoor forest of fully decorated trees, wreaths and swags, guaranteed to give you a merry and bright holiday experience. Items are available for purchase to support One Vision's mission. Enjoy a cookie walk, take and make crafts, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, and a scavenger hunt with prizes. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $5 for all ages.
- Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Christmas Toy Show at Great Country Motors in Mason City - Buy, sell, and trade at this show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Downhill racing will be at 1 p.m. The show will also have a Toys for Tots collection box available for donations.
- Simply Nourished Outdoor Christmas Market in Clear Lake - This market is a European-inspired outdoor market featuring local products, baked goods, and handmade products by Iowa artisans. It's a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping and support local. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- NIACC Winter Vocal Concert at North Iowa Auditorium in Mason City - The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Concert Choir and NIACC Singers return to public performance on Saturday at 2 p.m. to present their Winter Concert “Even When He is Silent.” Featured seasonal selections include “Mary Did You Know,” “Silent Night,” “The First Noel,” and other well-known holiday selections. Other music that fits within the message of the season will also be included. General admission tickets are available by calling the NIACC box office at 641-422-4188 and may also be purchased at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.
- Christmas with Waldorf at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Join the 2021 Christmas with Waldorf program: Out of Darkness. The doors open 6:30 p.m. with Waldorf Jazz Ensemble. The program this year features the Waldorf Choir, Waldorf Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble & Singers. The concert is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
- Betty and the Gents at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Betty and the Gents will play your favorite hits from 7-10 p.m. Admission is free. Make sure to bring your dancing’ shoes. This fun show caps off Fat Hill Brewing's five-year anniversary week.
- December Nights & Dazzling Lights in Charles City - Take a driving tour of homes decorated for the holidays throughout the month of December. A list of participants will be available for download for spectators and view the decorated locations. An award will be given to the best decorated neighborhood. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22. If you have questions, contact Ginger at the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce at (641)-228-4234 or email ginger@charlescitychamber.com.
Sunday, Dec. 5
- Christmas Tea and Luncheon at Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake - The luncheon includes a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads, casserole and desserts, with a specialty tea from Holistic Harmony of Clear Lake as well as a fashion show presented by a North Iowa retailer(s) or a presentation by the Clear Lake Historical Society. The door opens at 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $32 per person and reservations are required. For reservations call 641-357-0345, email info@larchpineinn.com or go to eventbrite.com.
Monday, Dec. 6
- Old Time Country Hoedown at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton - The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held 6-9 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with questions.
