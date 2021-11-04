North Iowa Escapades

Calendar events
Thursday, Nov. 4
- Festive Vibes at Katie Casey Designs in Clear Lake - Holiday preview into festive living decor and gift-giving ideas for your favorite plant people. Preview will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Open House at the Red Geranium in Clear Lake - Check out Red Geranium's beautiful holiday displays and enjoy refreshments and specials. Open house will run 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 4, and all day Friday and Saturday. Everyone is welcome and it is open to the public.
- Mason City Toros vs. Wilmar Warhawks at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 5
- No School Fun Day at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Enjoy your day off school with colorful and creative crafts. Dress for a mess. A snack is provided. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25, or $23 for members.
- Sports Card, Memorabilia and Comic Book Show at Larson Red Zone Sports at Southbridge Mall in Mason City- All weekend long, starting at 11 a.m. each day, collectors can look for: gloves, stocking caps, hats, blankets, lanyards, keychains, a variety of glassware and coffee cups, numerous styles of decals and more.
- LANCO: Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Make sure to be at the Surf when the doors open at 8 p.m. to hear LANCO perform with special guest Dylan Schneider. The band plays country music and is known for their singles "Long Live Tonight" and "Greatest Love Story." Tickets are $24 in advance and $29 at the door.
Saturday, Nov. 6
- November Craft & Vendor Show in Forest City - Look over a variety food, gifts, homegoods, services, and so much more. Go and see what's there and there's fun for the entire family! Just off of Highway 69, in the old Bomgaars building next to Hy-Vee. Call Toby Welsh at 515-200-9111 for vendor sign-up. Admission is free and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
- Friends of Pilot Knob 5k Run and Walk at Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City - Enjoy a run or walk at Pilot Knob State Park followed up with chili after. Bring your own beer if you want. Entry fee is $30 and is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register go to eventbrite.com and search "Friends of Pilot Knob November Fun Run and Walk 2021."
- Beauty and the Beast at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Forest City High School is performing “Beauty and the Beast” as their fall musical. The Saturday, Nov. 6 performance will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday, Nov. 7 performance will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at www.bomanfineartscenter.org. Tickets must be purchased online prior to performance.
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells their story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story uses large projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full, live band performing all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice. Performance begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
- American Legion Pancake Breakfast at the American Legion in Forest City - Stop by the American Legion Building for their monthly pancake breakfast, which will be from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Drive Thru Ham Dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton - Bone-in ham, party potatoes, salad, rolls, and homemade pies oh my. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Iowa Falls Parks & Rec 14th Annual Holiday Family Turkey Shoot at Riverbend Middle School in Iowa Falls - Shooting free throws for turkeys. A team will consist of a parent and child from the same family. Winning teams will receive a free 10-pound turkey. This event cost $1.00 and pre-registration is required by November 5th. Contact Iowa Falls Chamber of Commerce for more information (641)-648-5549.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
- Get Messy with Miss Stacey: Playdough and Volcanoes at Charles City Public Library - from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (641)-257-6319 or email charlescitylibrary@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Common Read: Rising out of Hatred by Eli Saslow at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - In his Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage for The Washington Post, Eli Saslow reveals the human stories behind the difficult issues of our time. Rising Out of Hatred tells the story of how Derek Black, the one-time heir to America’s white nationalist movement, came to question the beliefs he helped spread. Rising Out of Hatred immerses us in Derek’s world—as challenging, even uncomfortable, as we might find that—and suggests that outspoken communication, education, and active listening have the power to change lives. All tickets are $20 and begins at 7 p.m.
- Forest City Public Library “Early Out Program” - Forest City parents, don't miss this great opportunity for your little ones. The library is offering a free program for your kids in grades first through fifth, from 2:30 - 4p.m. on Wednesdays. No registration required.
- Storytime at the Hampton Public Library - “Silly Times” - Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Hampton Public Library for preschoolers and kindergartners.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com