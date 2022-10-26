North Iowa Escapades for Oct. 27 - Nov. 2

Calendar Events
Thursday, Oct. 27
- The Fashion Show at Affordables Thrift Store in Mason City - Moorman Clothiers and 43 North Iowa proudly announce The Fashion Show, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Clients of 43 North Iowa along with partners from the NIACC dance team will walk an accessible runway show with styles for work, play, and Halloween. In addition, Reflections Salon will provide make-up. A stylish and slightly spooky night for all. Tickets are $15 per person and include music by Sam Crosser with appetizers from Boards and Bars. The store will be open for limited shopping after the event. Tickets are available at Affordables Thrift Store, Moorman Clothiers (1 S. Federal Avenue, Mason City), or by texting 43NI to 91999. Seating is limited.
- Raining Cats and Dogs at Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City - Join Stebens Children’s Theatre for the well-bred musical “Raining Cats and Dogs!” Follow Lola, Molly, Paladin, and Casanova and the shenanigans in which they find themselves. And what is going on with the weather? This zany musical romp will have your petting owning audience sitting, shaking and rolling over in the aisles. Showtime: 7 p.m. on October 20, 21, 25-29; 1 p.m. on October 30. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 students. Purchase your tickets in person or over the phone (641-424-9802) during box office hours (weekdays noon to 5 p.m.).
Friday, Oct. 28
- Holistic Spooktacular Fair at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - A fun-filled weekend of classes, lectures, intuitive readers, crafters, and specialty vendors. Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Some classes will have a fee of $10-$15; the Gallery Reading is limited to 15 people, $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Healing Hands & More (523 S. Illinois Avenue) or during the event.
- Casey Klein at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Casey Klein will be in the taproom at Fat Hill Brewing on Friday, Oct. 28th at 7 p.m. Klein pulls out all the stops with his double neck guitar and enthusiastic loop pedal to entertain crowds all over the Midwest as a “one-man jam machine.” He loves to spice up familiar songs with funk/psychedelic seasoning and fully embraces his musical tech. Expect funky, guitar-forward renditions of tunes from Luke Bryan, Bob Marley, Aerosmith, Green Day, and more. Free admission.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Mason City Zombie Crawl in Downtown Mason City - The Mason City Zombie Crawl will be held downtown on Oct. 29. Drink specials will be available in participating bars and restaurants. The event begins at sunset (6:08 p.m.) and goes until you decide to go home. There is no cost to participate. Zombies, ghouls, vampires and anyone that is undead should try to be there, but anyone wearing a costume is invited. The event is being hosted by Fat Hill Brewing, Mason City Brewing, and Brix Wine & Whiskey.
- Boogie & the Yo-Yo'z at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Join Boogie & The Yo-Yo’z for a Halloween Spectacular party at the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Saturday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $24 or at the door for $29. Tickets can also be purchased at www.surfballroom.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Storyteller Darrin Crow at Hampton Public Library - Darrin Crow will bring Gothic horror master Edgar Allan Poe to life in "Morbid Curiosities- A Morning with Edgar Allan Poe." The master of gothic horror comes from beyond the veil to talk with audiences about his life and share his best stories and poetry including "The Masque of the Red Death", "The Raven" and "The Tell Tale Heart." The performance will also features one of Poe's comedies, "The Angel of the Odd," a cautionary tall tale about the danger of too much drinking. Event starts at 11 a.m.
- Police Department Halloween Supper at Forest City Police Department -Join others for the free Halloween supper at the Forest City Police Department. Enjoy hot dogs, chips, bars, drinks, and Halloween goodies. Meal will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Teen Tuesday: Franken-Toys at Clear Lake Public Library - Grades 6-12 It may be November already, but Clear Lake Public Library got an aftershock of Halloween-inspired activity in store for this Teen Tuesday. Stop by the library after school to re-engineer some toys the day after Halloween. Starts at 3:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Feliz Dia De Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration at Avion Azul in Clear Lake - Día de los Muertos is best known to bring people together to eat and drink to remember our loved ones. Join Avion Azul for their first Day of the Dead event and try their event exclusive selections. Chefs will make a traditional Oaxaca Mole for enchiladas. We will also be serving pan de muerto and Fall Sangria. Starts at 5 p.m.
- Chunky Blanket Workshop at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Robin Seger Macomber with Art Box Painting will lead the workshop. $70 includes all blanket supplies (beverages not included). Preregistration required, email lori@173craftdistillery.com to sign up. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com