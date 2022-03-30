North Iowa Escapades for March 31 - April 6

Calendar events
Thursday, March 31
- Pokemon Shrinky Dink at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Design your own Pokemon card and other fun Pokemon Shrinky Dink items. March 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for nonmembers and $23 members. The class is for those seven and up.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Kevin Troestler Trio at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill welcomes The Kevin Troestler Trio, a country/blues band of Appleton, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March, 31st at 7 p.m. The band is on their way through Iowa on a rare tour. Come and enjoy this casual, after-work show. Free admission.
Friday, April 1
- Tom Spielbauer at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Tom Spielbauer, normally of the group Cedar County Cobras, uses his solo gigs to showcase his own personal take on delta blues. Join us for a cozy Friday evening in the taproom full of the sounds of the deep soulful south. No admission fee and starts at 7 p.m.
- Cyrano: A Nose by Any Other Name at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmund Rostand, this updated romantic comedy stars a small-town sheriff with a big nose who would do anything for the woman he loves… even if it means winning her for another man. This play has something for everyone – fencing, fighting, comedy, romance, poetry and pastries. Tickets can be purchased on bomanfineartscenter.org. Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Jarno Solo at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Enjoy music from Jarno Solo on Friday Night. With Jarno, you’ll hear a lot of Jimmy Buffet style island music. Jarno has been playing with TAP’d from the beginning helping start up the Live Music Movement. The Jarno Party starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
- Alcohol Ink Creations at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - This class is a basic beginning lesson on abstract alcohol Ink techniques. Learn about the creative methods of blending colors and the best surfaces that work with Alcohol Ink. You will be creating your own Alcohol Ink art piece. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee $35 for nonmembers and $32 for members.
- Art with You at Charles City Public Library - Let your kids experiment, explore, and improve their art skills. There will be examples, photos, and books for students to use for reference and guides as well as gain aspiration. Art with You has classes April 2 to June 14. April 2 will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will go over oil pastels. Call 641-257-6319 to register for classes. Classes are for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Three sessions per art medium, materials included, and no cost to you. Smocks are provided if needed.
- Ali & Joe at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Ali and Joe are an acoustic cover song duo from Minneapolis made up of songwriters/performers Ali Gray and Joe Beier. After 15 years of playing in bands together, Ali and Joe realized they should expand their pleasant stage chemistry to accommodate smaller, more intimate shows, like this cozy one at Fat Hill. With a song list that spans many genres (from Sinatra and Elvis to The Killers and The Cranberries), there will be something for everything at this show. No admission fee for this 7 p.m. show.
- Dan Tedesco at Mason City Brewing - Free show starts at 8 p.m. Dan Tedesco is an alternative folk singer/songwriter based in Des Moines, IA. Musically, he describes himself as existing, “somewhere between Bob Dylan and Motorhead”. Dan routinely plays ticketed shows at some of Des Moines most popular venues.
- Jake Schrodt at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Jake plays a wide variety of country and rock from Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers to Van Morrison, Bill Withers, Tom Petty and a whole lot more. Jake’s show starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, April 4
- Old Time Country Hoedown at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton - The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson (641)-425-0909 if you have questions.
Tuesday, April 5
- Adult Coloring & Conversation at Mason City Public Library - Add a little stress relief to your busy life with this free adult coloring event held the first Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Colored pencils, gel pens, and coloring outline pages will be provided, however, attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies and designs. This event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, April 6
- Early Out, Let’s Shout! At Cedar River Complex in Osage - Looking for something to do on your Early Out days? Kids in fourth to eighth grade (younger allowed on movie days, with an adult) are invited to join us for a scheduled activity to keep from getting bored. Check the monthly schedule to find out the activity of the month - options include dodgeball, a movie in the CRC Auditorium, roller skating, etc. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free for CRC members and nonmembers must purchase a day pass.
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City - Tickets for the current show cannot be reserved online the week of the performance. Tickets can be reserved online via the virtual box office, by emailing aufrancer@waldorf.edu or calling the box office at 641-585-8585. Order early for best seats. General public tickets is $10 and season ticket price is $35. Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com