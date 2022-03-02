North Iowa Escapades for March 3-9

Calendar events
Thursday, March 3
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Goitse at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - Goitse (“Go-witcha”) is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning “come here.” The award-winning quintet Goitse is taking the Irish music scene by storm. They’ve released five critically acclaimed recordings and tour internationally year-round. Their unique sound brings traditional tunes together with original music to transport you to the countryside of Ireland. “Come here” and experience a night of soaring vocals and sprightly instrumentals in a beautiful blend that’s perfect for the stage. Tickets start at $20 and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
- Coffee with a Charles City Cop at McDonald's - Take a moment to share any questions or concerns with your Charles City Police Officers and get a free cup of McCafe coffee in the process. Soifer Family McDonald's Charles City location is excited to be hosting this hour of community conversation on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Growing Readers Baby Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Join our Children's Librarian each Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a one-on-one program with bouncing rhymes, books, bubbles, music, and group play just for our youngest patrons. This program is designed for ages birth to 24 months with a parent or caregiver. Feel free to stay after to make new friends.
- Maclane Powell at TAP'd in Clear Lake - TAP’d will have Clear Lake’s very own Maclane Powell. Mac plays all the fun bar rock and country that the people love to hear. You’ll hear anything from Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings to Garth Brooks to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Showtime is 7 p.m.
- Mason City Toros vs. Granite City Lumberjacks at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
Saturday, March 5
- North Iowa Craft and Vendor Flea Market at North Iowa Events Center All Seasons Building in Mason City - Over 90 vendors offering a little bit of everything. Shop in-home businesses, flea market items, vintage, antique, baked goods, crafts, and more. Free admission and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Author Talk with Joseph LeValley at Mason City Public Library - Former Mason City resident Joseph LeValley will discuss the writing of his fourth novel on Saturday, March 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library. His newest novel, “Performing Murder” weaves iconic Iowa places throughout his mystery thriller about a small-town Iowa newspaper reporter named Tony Harrington, who works for the Town Crier in fictitious Orney, Iowa. Prior to becoming an author, LeValley was fortunate to find success in three different careers locally: journalism, health care, and music.
- St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Make and create artistic leprechaun gnomes styled with green and rainbow colors. The class will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Costs $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members. This event is for kids five and up with an adult.
- Jeremy Jewell at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Hear Jeremy Jewell perform at Fat Hill Brewing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jeremy is a southern Minnesota based musician, a staple of the Rochester music scene, who plays guitar and sings, as well as blowing harp and foot percussion. He performs both original and cover music in a vintage folk style a la Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Band etc. You’ll see him gigging around the Midwest solo and with the groups Hair of the Dog and Calling Dinosaurs, another favorite at Fat Hill. No charge for admission for this cozy afternoon show.
- The Hats at Clear Lake VFW - Get out of the house and come join The Hats for a night of music at the Clear Lake VFW. The performance is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, March 7
- Old Time Country Hoedown at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton - The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 if you have questions.
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - Clear Lake VFW will be hosting Bingo Night on the 2nd and 4th Monday's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting on February 14th. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW BINGO. Must be over 21 to play.
Tuesday, March 8
- Adult Coloring & Conversation at Mason City Public Library - Add a little stress relief to your busy life with this free adult coloring event held the first Tuesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Colored pencils, gel pens, and coloring outline pages will be provided, however, attendees are welcome to bring their own supplies and designs. This event is free and open to the public.
- Art Bugs: St. Patrick’s Day at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - An art class for the smallest of artists – explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by caregiver. Join us 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Costs $10 per class for nonmembers and members $9 per class.
- Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Perk up an otherwise humdrum winter Tuesday with an invigorating game of bingo. One card at a time per person. Free to play but please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help Fat Hill keep events like this going. There will be ten rounds of bingo with a break between rounds five and six. One prize per round featuring $10 gift cards from local businesses. Bigger gift card prizes ($50 or more gift cards) for the first and final rounds. Starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Reading Fun.”
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com