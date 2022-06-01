North Iowa Escapades for June 2 - June 8

Calendar Events
Thursday, June 2
- Story Walk in Downtown Mason City -The MCPL is happy to present the 2022 Summer Downtown Mason City StoryWalk. Enjoy a walk through beautiful downtown Mason City while reading the book Mr. Tiger Goes Wild by Peter Brown. Pages from the book will be displayed in the windows of downtown businesses and organizations. The first pages can be found at CENT Credit Union's north entrance and directions to the next pages are on each sign. The StoryWalk will run from May 27-July 31.
- Mobile Museum in Downtown Mason City -Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places explores 13,000 years of Iowa history with 56 artifacts from the State Historical Museum of Iowa. This is the mobile museum’s second exhibition, which is touring all 99 Iowa counties from 2021 through 2023. The Mobile Museum will be in Downtown Mason City from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. during the Preserve Iowa Summit. Dates and times are subject to change. Before you go, please check their website for the most current dates and times here. Free admission.
- Teen Paracord Craft Station at the Mason City Public Library -Drop by the Mason City Public Library Young Adult area anytime 9 a.m.-5 p.m. the week of Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, to make a paracord craft. Please note this event is for 12- to 18-year-olds only. For questions, please call the MCPL Youth Services Department at 641-421-3671. Happy Crafting.
- Mason City Municipal Band Concert at the Outdoor Principal Pavilion in Mason City -Enjoy the beautiful sounds of a Mason City Municipal Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Their performance will take place at the Principal Pavilion on the north plaza of Southbridge Mall. Feel free to bring a chair to enjoy the show. Free admission.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 3
- Fresh on Fridays at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake -Select a gorgeous, fresh-from-the-garden flower bouquet. Enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight Asian and Italian kitchen gardens, so be sure to purchase some fresh produce from our youth gardeners and keep our garden growing. This weekly event runs on Fridays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. June 3 through August 26.
- Live Music: Sam Crosser at Mason City Library Commons -The Summer Live Music in the Library Commons Series returns to the Mason City Public Library for the 2022 season. Music will be provided each Friday from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., June 3 through September 2. All performances are FREE and open to the public.
- Live Music: The Whitesidewalls at Clear Lake City Park -Kick off your summer season with an outdoor concert from The Whitesidewalls at Clear Lake City Park at 7 p.m. They are happy to return to City Park to see their friends and fans from the region, and are pulling out all the stops. Grab your lawn chair, claim your spot in the scenic park, and they’ll do the rest. This free show celebrates the great work of the American Cancer Society and its volunteers in Cerro Gordo County. Don’t miss it. Free admission.
- Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa -Sport fishing license requirements have been waived for residents of Iowa by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources the weekend of June 3-5, 2022.
- Relay for Life Fundraiser at Clear Lake City Park -Starting at 5 p.m. with a DJ, come to City Park for food vendors, a silent auction in the Lakeview Room, kids activities, ceremony, bucket run, Luminaria Ceremony and Walk of Remembrance, and a performance by The Whitesidewalls.
Saturday, June 4
- River City Street Rods Custom Car Show at Central Park in Mason City -River City Street Rods will host a Custom Car Show in Downtown Mason City beginning at 8 a.m.. Stroll through the array of vintage and custom cars, craft vendors, and more. Awards will be given to the top 60 cars with specialty trophies for Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Custom Paint, Sponsors Choice, and Club Ladies Choice. Awards presentation will begin at 3 p.m.
- Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park -The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, starting June 4. The market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor. Keep in touch with their Facebook page so you’ll know of all the developments. Can’t wait to see you there.
- Gran Festival North Iowa at Band Shell Park in Hampton -Immerse yourself in Latinx culture with food trucks, inflatables, craft vendors, raffles, informational booths, performances and live music. Gran Festival North Iowa is an annual festival celebrating Latinx cultures in the North Iowa region. Generally held on the first Saturday of June, this all-day event features music, dancing, food, cultural item vendors and activities for the entire family.
- Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Toy Show at Great Country Motors in Mason City -Buy, sell, trade and race at this family fun event starting at 9 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. Free admission.
- Cowboy Mounted Shoot at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City -Cowboy Mounted Shooting is back at the North Iowa Events Center in the Indoor Arena on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Four stages of shooting are held on Friday and Saturday has three stages of shooting. Five buckles are up for grabs. Participants must shoot at both days to qualify for the buckle. Buckles are awarded to the shooter with the fastest combined times from all stages. Free admission.
Sunday, June 5
- North Iowa Vintage and Classic Car Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Clear Lake -Come celebrate North Iowa’s history starting at noon. Pulled pork, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans, desserts and drink will be served while 2022 Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Wasenius DJs starting at 2 p.m. Admission includes a meal, $10 for adults and $5 for children.
- Charles City Municipal Band Concert in Central Park -Free admission to the Charles City Municipal Band Concert, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 6
- Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown -Guided music jam held the first Monday of each month on the historic Windsor Theatre stage in downtown Hampton. Music starts at 6 p.m. Concessions are available. Donations benefit the Windsor Theatre. All musicians are invited to attend. Contact organizer Don Wrolson at 641-425-0909 for more information.
Wednesday, June 8
- Mid States Horse Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City -Smooth gated Hunter horses and stately Jumper horses compete in outdoor-decorated rings. Admission is free for spectators. This event runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 7th Annual Hampton Bluegrass and Country Music Festival at Franklin County Fair and Convention Center -Starting with a potluck and jam session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Franklin County Fairgrounds is hosting many artists through Saturday evening. Food, concessions and campsites available. Guest bands welcome, instrument workshops available; bring your own lawn chair and purchase tickets at www.junction63.com
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com