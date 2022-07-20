North Iowa Escapades for July 21 - July 27

Calendar Events
Thursday, July 21
- Live Music: The Gentleman’s Anti-Temperance League at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -The Gentleman’s Anti-Temperance League will be playing at Fat Hill Brewing at 7 p.m. This swing band from Minneapolis is a melting pot of hot jazz, swing, and Latin rhythms, brought to a boil by endless energy. Six years, five albums, and hundreds of shows have honed GATL into a finely tuned machine— greased with whiskey, regular exercise, and a taste for wheels on pavement. Free admission.
- Live Music: Severio Mancieri at Sharkys in Clear Lake -Severio Mancieri is a traveling troubadour from Duluth, Minnesota. Currently traveling the midwest like a nomad in a Minivan. He's been playing piano since age and guitar since age 10. In the last two years, he's done over 250 shows and has relased an EP "Can I" and a music video to accompany it. This is an artist you won't want to miss. Starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 22
- Live Music: Friday Night Summer Plaza Series at Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall in Mason City -Leadership North Iowa presents the Friday Night Summer Plaza Series. Live, free performances highlighting local talent are every Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. The shows are held at the new Principal Pavilion, located just outside Southbridge Mall. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and start your weekend off on the right note. Free admission.
Saturday, July 23
- Solider Creek Wine Tasting at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City -Brix Wine & Whiskey will be hosting Soldier Creek Wine Tasting at noon. Join them to taste Soldier Creek Wines out of Fort Dodge, IA.
- Star Party at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City-Calling all lovers of the stars. The Mason City Astronomy Club will be hosting a star party at Lime Creek at 8 p.m. There will be telescopes and cameras available for everyone to see. Open to all skill levels.
- Moonlight Movies: American Underdog at East Park Bandshell in Mason City -Catch another installment of Moonlight Movies at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.) at the East Park Bandshell. We’ll be showing American Underdog, proudly sponsored by Pita Pit & In Home Optics. This is a free community event. Plan to attend the great outdoor family activity under the stars.
- Field Day at Honey & Ewe Farms @ Honey and Ewe Farms -Healthy Harvest of North Iowa is hosting a Field Day at Honey and Ewe Farm at 4 p.m. Come learn and celebrate local and sustainable farming practices. Honey & Ewe Farm produces honey, bees, and bee products, as well as a variety of livestock. The field day will be an “open house” event, and offers an opportunity to see how the Elsbernds have employed these sustainable methods, as well as a demonstration of honey extraction. All are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of education and refreshments at Honey & Ewe Farm.
- Art Sail at City Park in Clear Lake -Clear Lake Arts Center's Art Sail features 75+ juried artists showcasing and selling their art in beautiful city park located next to the lake from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For registration or more information contact the Clear Lake Arts Center 641-357-1998.
- Yoga by the Lake at the Seawall in Clear Lake -Come and enjoy the sunrise on Clear Lake by beginning your day with a yoga class from one of our many certified instructors that will be leading the class starting at 7 a.m. This is a great drop-in class and perfect for Clear Lake weekend visitors. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own mat. Held outdoors south of the Main Street boat ramp or at the Sea Wall depending on weekend events and instructor preference, these classes offer a unique atmosphere to relax and invigorate at the same time. In addition, participants can enjoy the stunning view.
Sunday, July 24
- Mansion Museum Tours at Winnebago Mansion Museum in Forest City – Tour the 1900 home of the rich and famous Banker Charlie Thompson. Home of the Gov. Branstad Collection, Winnebago Industries Memoribilia, and Forest City history from 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
- Sculptures Unlimited at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -Instructor Pam will be teaching Sculptures Unlimited class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the MacNider Art Museum. This art class is to explore your creativity by shaping or combining materials to make a 3D sculpture artwork. The course fee is $22. Pre-register to reserve your spot before spots are gone.
- Down & Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, join the Central Gardens of North Iowa every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. through October 23. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to come volunteer with adults as well. Weather permitting. Central Gardens depends on volunteers to keep the grounds beautiful, welcome 18,000 plus annual visitors, help with events, assist with office tasks, and do a myriad of other jobs.
Wednesday, July 27
- RAGBRAI at Central Park in Mason City -Mason City is excited to welcome RAGBRAI on Wednesday, July 27. Our Community RAGBRAI committees have been working hard behind the scenes to provide a day full of great food, activities, and entertainment for riders and locals alike. Mason City’s town theme is ‘Ride of the Century’ in honor of the fun challenge riders have that day, a 100-mile journey stating in Emmetsburg, IA. This is the longest mileage day on the RAGBRAI route this year and the first Century Day since 1985. We are looking forward to celebrating this awesome accomplishment with the riders.
- Surf Ballroom Summer Concert Series in Clear Lake -Join the Surf Ballroom for Surf Sounds, the annual Summer Concert Series formerly known as the Summer Showcase. Doors open weekly at 6 p.m. The Jimmys are an award winning, high energy seven-piece blues band featuring Jimmy Voegeli on keyboard and organ, Perry Weber on guitar, Chris Sandoval on drums, John Wartenweiler on bass and an amazing three-piece horn section that'll be sure to get you dancing.
- Senior Social at Clear Lake Arts Center -A special morning for seniors living independently, in assisted living, or in other retirement care facilities. Join us for time in the garden followed by coffee, interaction, and refreshments on the patio.
