North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 27 - Feb. 2

This class will cover washes and basic techniques using liquid watercolors – perfect for beginners. The class is from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm. Fee is $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members.

Kris Karr at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join others for a solo acoustic show with Kris Karr. Kris is an experienced musician that has been touring for years, reporting that he loves to get crowds singing along. His sets are highly influenced by his favorite musical era – the 1970's. Expect a mix of originals and covers, including songs you haven’t heard forever and had forgotten how much you loved. No admission fee for this cozy 3 p.m. afternoon show.