North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 27 - Feb. 2

Calendar events
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Breaking Glass Leadership Series: Chief Justice Susan Christensen at the Commerce Center in Mason City - Join others from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Breaking Glass with Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, Susan Christensen at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center. Breaking Glass offers a unique learning experience to help women stretch their leadership potential, drive their careers with vision and purpose, and make a greater impact within their organizations.
- Spaghetti Dinner at the Columbia Club in Mason City - River City Kiwanis is hosting their annual spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member or at the door. Dinners will be carry-out only.
- Night at the Museum at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Discover the fun of long winter nights at the Museum with a behind the scenes tour, hibernation animal crafts and glow in the dark art from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Costs $20 for nonmembers and $18 for members
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m..
- CAL Open House at CAL Elementary School in Latimer - CAL Elementary is hosting an Open House and meal for our families and community to come in and see some of the updates and changes in our building. Come tour the CELL, lunchroom and sensory hallway. There will be hands-on activities and a meal provided. A free-will donation from the meal will go towards purchasing students’ school wish lists. The open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
- Winter In-Home Business and Craft Show at Southbridge Mall in Mason City - Check out local vendors and get some winter crafts. The event is on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
- Spider-Man Skate at Roller City in Mason City - Join Roller City for an evening of web-slinging fun. Meet and take photos with Spider-Man, dress up as your favorite superhero, and enjoy games, themed food and drinks, and more. $9 each, and buy a child admission, get a parent admission free. Skating will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wapsi River Ramblers at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Northeast Iowa’s own, Wapsi River Ramblers, bring their rockabilly, blues, electrograss sound to Mason City at Brix Wine & Whiskey. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
- Very Basic Watercolor Painting at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -This class will cover washes and basic techniques using liquid watercolors – perfect for beginners. The class is from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm. Fee is $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members.
- Kris Karr at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join others for a solo acoustic show with Kris Karr. Kris is an experienced musician that has been touring for years, reporting that he loves to get crowds singing along. His sets are highly influenced by his favorite musical era – the 1970's. Expect a mix of originals and covers, including songs you haven’t heard forever and had forgotten how much you loved. No admission fee for this cozy 3 p.m. afternoon show.
Sunday, Jan. 30
- The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium - The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! boasts interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you’ll never forget. You’ll witness objects floating in mid-air, vanishing in the blink of an eye, and so much more. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is more than a magic show – it’s an interactive magic experience. Performance is at 3:30 p.m. $25 for individual tickets and $49 family package.
- Ice Fishing Jig Making at Calkins Nature Area in Iowa Falls - Hardin County Conservation will be hosting an ice fishing jig making class at Calkins Nature Area. All materials needed to make these jigs will be provided including hooks, paint, ultra-violet dryers, and much more. Registration is $10 per person. For inquiries, please contact Hardin County Conservation staff by calling 641-648-9878 or by calkins@hardincountyia.gov.
Monday, Jan. 31
- Bill Blagg: Magic in Motion at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - “A-Buck-A-Kid” school show, Bill Blagg: Magic in Motion mixes magic with the wonders of physical science to create an unbelievable educational experience. Students will be on the edge of their seats as they explore how science creates magic right before their very eyes. Magic in Motion is a magic-filled, educational experience that is designed to inspire students to investigate how physical science can create magic while also playing an important role in their daily lives. Two shows on Jan. 31 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Recommended for grades second through seventh.
- Moonlight Ski & Shoe at Maynes Grove in Hampton - Enjoy some evening skiing and snowshoeing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 and is free. For more information, call Franklin County Conservation at 641-456-4375.
- Boy Scout Chili Supper at St. Patrick's Catholic in Clear Lake - Support Clear Lake Boy Scout Troop 30 by enjoying the annual chili and vegetable soup supper. The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and carry outs available at 4:30 p.m. Costs $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
Friday, Feb. 2
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Shadows.”
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com