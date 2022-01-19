North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 20-26

Calendar events
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty-dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Erwin Wilhelm Otto at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - North Iowa native Will Bartz will be bringing his new solo project Erwin Wilhelm Otto to Fat Hill Brewing. A former member of The Euclids, Bartz relocated back to Iowa after living in Nashville for the last three years. During his time with The Euclids, Bartz worked with Grammy award winning producer Joe Trevino as well as producer John Elefante formerly of the band Kansas. Bartz’s new solo project will be featuring an upcoming album heavily influenced by groups like Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Jet, and The Shins, among other rock and indie rock artists. Expect a mix of indie, rock, and pop covers along with originals from Erwin Wilhelm Otto’s upcoming self-titled album. No admission fee and performance begins at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
- Charles City Community Blood Drive at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City - Donate blood at the Charles City Community Blood Drive from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are required. For more information go to lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club Christmas Toy Show at Great Country Motors in Mason City - Check out this toy show starting at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Buy, sell, and trade with other toy enthusiasts. Downhill racing starts at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
- Lucia Light Therapy at Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake - Try the benefits of lucia light therapy. Sessions are approximately 50 minutes. Sessions will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. One person is $75 or two people can go at the same time for $120. Please call to reserve your spot at 641-357-4372.
- Girl Scouts ‘My Buddy and I Winter Formal Dance’ at Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City - Bring whoever you consider your best adult buddy for a night all about you. Mom or Dad, Grandma or Grandpa, Aunt or Uncle, or someone else. All or welcome to come for a fun evening out hosted by your local Girl Scout Troop. Costs $20 per couple and $5 additional for each child accompanied by the same adult. Contact Amber Benejegerdes for more information at 507-402-4891. The dance starts at 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Republic at TAP’d in Clear Lake - Enjoy live music at TAP’d from Brutal Republic. Show starts at 7 p.m. and is for those 21 and up.
- Brian Herrin at Limestone Brewers in Osage - Brian Herrin is a classically trained singer-songwriter now living in Iowa. Originally from Illinois, he has shared the stage with such acts as The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Vertical Horizon, Tonic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sister Hazel and CLOVERTON. In 2008, he co-founded the band Decoy. From 2008-2015, he performed hundreds of shows and recorded two albums with the Des Moines based pop rock group. Currently, Brian can be found performing throughout the Midwest and is set to release a new solo album in 2022. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
- Moonlight Ski & Shoe at Maynes Grove in Hampton - Enjoy some evening skiing and snowshoeing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 and is free. For more information, call Franklin County Conservation at 641-456-4375.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Staff Picks at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The staff members of the MacNider Art Museum were all asked to choose three works, from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, that they liked and wanted to be displayed in the exhibition, Staff Picks. Works in this show are grouped by staff member so that visitors can get to know the people “behind the scenes” at the museum through their artistic choices. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Feb. 5, 2022, in the Center Space Gallery: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
- L.E.A.N. Expectations at CG Public Health in Mason City - L.E.A.N. Expectations is a 2-hour workshop equipping women and parents before, during and after pregnancy. “The course is focused on growing a healthy baby by creating a healthy womb environment through positive Lifestyle, Exercise and Attitude choices, and basic prenatal Nutrition,” states Kelli Gerdes, population health manager at CG Public Health. This class is relevant to moms in all stages of pregnancy, whether they are carrying their first baby or their fifth. The next L.E.A.N. Expectations course will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CG Public Health. Free with registration. visit, https://cerrogordohealth.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cSXNauJEGSQa45w to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Visit Mitchell County Historical Museum in Osage - Mitchell County Historical Museum is housed in the Cedar River Complex and is one of five sites comprising the Mitchell County Historical Society. Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage items, including a vast rotating collection of clothing, commerce and household equipment, Pioneer-era artifacts, and historically significant memorabilia, as a gift shop. Displays are updated throughout the year, and visitors will currently find a revisit of Hamlin Garland alongside the permanent and rotating exhibits. Museum hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted. For more information about this or other sites within the Society, visit www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Mitchell County Historical Museum Facebook page.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com