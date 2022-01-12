North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 13-19

Calendar events
Thursday, Jan. 13
- Iowa Crafts: 45 at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The purpose of Iowa Crafts: 45 is to provide the public with further enriching arts experiences and to promote interest in and recognition of the accomplishments of Iowa artists. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through January 19, 2022, in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tourism 2022 Launch Party & Business After Hours at TAP’d in Clear Lake - Join others for the launch of the 2022 season and unveil the official visitor guide, Destination Clear Lake. All are welcome to attend. Visitor Guide partners, check in at the registration table for a special thank you gift. Business After Hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tourism program and unveiling to be held promptly at 5:30 p.m.
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
- Forest City Education Foundation Winter Basketball Tailgate Meal at Forest City High School Cafeteria - From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy a meal put on by the Forest City Education Foundation. The meal is pulled pork or chicken sandwich, potato salad, chips, cookie and a beverage. Cost is a free will donation. All proceeds will help support the Dream Catcher Fund.
- Lita Ford with Jack Russell’s Great White at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Rock out by seeing Lita Ford. Tickets costs $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. Go to surfballroom.com to purchase tickets.
- Mason City Toros vs. New Ulm Steel at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- Mason City Brewing New Year New Comedy - Go and enjoy a comedy show from Day Peace Comedy at Mason City Brewing. The show is free and starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Artist Talk at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Please join the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m. in the Museum’s Salsbury Room for an artist talk. Ames artist Rob Wallace will be discussing the art of woodturning. He will give a PowerPoint presentation showing some of the equipment used in the wood turning process and will explain the conversion of a piece of wood, in log form, to a finished bowl or other vessel as an art object. Wallace will also discuss the techniques involved in wood turning, a bit about the medium and about his inspiration to produce pieces that best accentuate the organic beauty of the wood. This art talk is free and open to the public. No pre-registration needed. Wearing of masks is welcome but not required.
- Winter Day of Play at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City -Beat the winter blahs with an adventure-packed afternoon at Lime Creek, beginning at 1 p.m. Enjoy learning about and trying snowshoeing, a snow bike demo, winter scavenger hunt, activities, crafts, and marshmallows over a campfire. They are partnering with Wayne’s Ski and Cycle to help showcase how fun winter can be. Free for members, $3.00 for non-members over 12 years old. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required, call 641-423-5309. Event may be cancelled due to weather.
- Adult Beginner Group Guitar Lessons at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Have you always wanted to learn guitar? Well, here's your chance. Join others for group guitar lessons at Fat Hill Brewing on cozy Saturday afternoons this winter. Your teacher is none other than Marty Garret from local band Betty and the Gents. These classes are designed to be fun and relaxed while still teaching you the skills you need to reach your goals. You’ll love and have even more appreciation for music after each class and go home inspired to practice. Your $70 package includes: seven group lessons with Marty Garrett, one beer, cider, wine, or root beer per session, the chance to meet and network with other music fans, an optional slot on a special open mic night in March, just for graduates of the guitar program. The class runs from Jan. 15 until Feb. 26 and is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Class size is limited so book soon to avoid disappointment. Go to www.fathillbrewing.com/store/guitar to pre-purchase your package. If you have questions, email molly@fathillbrewing.com.
Monday, Jan. 17
- Moonlight Ski & Shoe at Maynes Grove in Hampton - Enjoy some evening skiing and snowshoeing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 and is free. For more information, call Franklin County Conservation at 641-456-4375.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Staff Picks at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The staff members of the MacNider Art Museum were all asked to choose three works, from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, that they liked and wanted to be displayed in the exhibition, Staff Picks. Works in this show are grouped by staff member so that visitors can get to know the people “behind the scenes” at the museum through their artistic choices. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Feb. 5, 2022, in the Center Space Gallery: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
- The Choir of Man at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City - The runaway international hit is coming back to Mason City. Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” The Choir of Man offers up indisputable joy for all ages. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s the best pub “lock-in” you’ve ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, The Choir of Man has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. Performance at 7 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com