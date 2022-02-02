North Iowa Escapades for Feb. 3-9

Calendar events
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- Think Up, Drink Up Trivia Nights at Algona VFW - Put your thinking caps on and join Algona VFW the first Thursday of every month, January through April, for "Think Up, Drink Up Trivia Nights." There is no entrance fees for teams. Teams can be one to six people with a maximum of six people. Prizes will be given out to the first, second, and third place teams. There will be a final "Battle of the Brains." Trivia night on April 7 where we will bring back all the winning teams from previous months to battle for the grand champion. A cash bar will be available. Registration is from 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.
- Sit-and-Knit at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - New and experienced knitters are welcome to join this monthly knitting meet-up, held the first Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Crochet folks are also welcome. Bring your supplies and new ideas and enjoy a fun, creative, and casual evening in the taproom hosted by Mason City knitting club Hooked on Yarn.
Friday, Feb. 4
- Split Second Band at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Stop by TAP'd during the Winter Dance Party festivities to hear Split Second Band. The group will be playing all of your favorite '50s and '60s hits. Take in the show at 4 p.m.
- Silver & Light | Dark Room Photography: Shannon & Colleen Graham at Charles City Arts Center - Silver & Light art show opens on Feb. 4 and runs through Feb 28. The reception will be on Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
- North Iowa Bulls vs Austin Bruins at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Frostbite Olympics: Ice Fishing Derby at Smith Lake Park in Algona - Participate in this ice fishing derby from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There is no entry fee and everyone is eligible to fish. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Some equipment is provided, but it is encouraged to bring your own. Please dress appropriate for weather conditions. There are prizes for adult and children categories. Free popcorn and hot chocolate is available. Raffle drawing at the event, with $10 a ticket or three for $20.
- Midwest Sled Fest in Clear Lake - Midwest Sled Fest, formerly The Jack Race, is a snowmobile event on Clear Lake in front of State Park, for vintage through current snowmobiles. LeMans races, radar runs, vintage show, and kids' classes for Kitty Cat, 120, and 200 and Snow Scoot racing. Whether you ride your snowmobile to the Lake or drive your car, join others for a fun day on the ice. All day racing & concessions available. Starts at 9 a.m. on Clear Lake, in front of State Park. Check Facebook or www.midwestsledfest.com for details and updates, including the full schedule. For questions call (641) 420-0248 or email midwestsledfest@yahoo.com.
- Birdchild at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Drew Birdsall and Justin Goodchild, also known as Birdchild, are bringing their acoustic pop back to North Iowa. Birdchild celebrates familiar favorites and dusty gems from today all the way back to the 1950's, all played with their unique vocal style. The guys list their influences as Maroon 5, John Mayer, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, so there’s sure to be a little something for everyone at this cozy afternoon show. No admission fee for this 3 p.m. show.
- “HellOOO BaaaBByy” Sock Hop at Sharkys in Clear Lake - Put on your dancing shoes and hear Betty & Tom play your favorite 50-60’s hits. So make sure to bring your poodle skirt and big cuff shirt and jeans and swing your partner around. The show starts at 3 p.m.
- Bruce Day at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Bruce plays a wide variety of classic rock to newer alternative to original music. Enjoy Bruce's world-class vocals and acoustic guitar paired with his kick drum to create unique sound from a solo musician. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
- Moonlight Ski & Shoe at Maynes Grove in Hampton - Enjoy some evening skiing and snowshoeing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 and is free. For more information, call Franklin County Conservation at 641-456-4375.
- Old Time Country Hoedown at the Widsor Theatre in Hampton - The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. The Hoedown is open to anyone and is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre and concessions will be open. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson (641)-425-0909 if you have questions.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
- Pour Painting for Kids at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Explore methods for making acrylic pour paintings, which are characterized by unpredictable swirls of colorful paint. These make great Valentine gifts. The class is for kids five or older and is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Costs $22 for nonmembers and $20 for members.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- Storytime at Hampton Public Library - Storytime is for preschoolers and all interested kindergartners. It is recommended that children are at least three years old. Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This weeks theme is “Feelings.”
